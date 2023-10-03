About Cookies on This Site

Xenon | Touch screen, QWERTY Keyboard, Advanced Messaging with IM and GPS Enabled

GR500

Xenon | Touch screen, QWERTY Keyboard, Advanced Messaging with IM and GPS Enabled

GR500

Xenon | Touch screen, QWERTY Keyboard, Advanced Messaging with IM and GPS Enabled

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide

Display

TFT 260K Colour

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

105.5 x 53.5 x 15.8mm

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 250 hours

PET NAME

Xenon

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

GSM Quad-band EDGE, Dual Band HSPA

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

108 grams

External LCD (Pixel)

8 inch (240 x 400 pixel),

Vibration

Yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

Wi-Fi

No

Google

No

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

SMS MMS

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(500)

CARRIER

Bell Mobility

Yes

Fido

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Built-In Game

No

FM Radio

No

FM Transmitter

No

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

2

Internal Memory

80MB

External Memory

microSD™ Memory Port

A-GPS Navigation

No

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Document Viewer

No

Dolby Mobile

No

3.5 Audio Jack

No

