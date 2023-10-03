About Cookies on This Site

Neon2 | QWERTY keyboard with 5 hotkeys that makes it easy to access applications like instant messaging, MobileMail and social networks

Neon2 | QWERTY keyboard with 5 hotkeys that makes it easy to access applications like instant messaging, MobileMail and social networks

GT350

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide

Display

240x400 WQVGA, 3.0"

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

107.5 × 52.5 × 15.9 mm

Talk Time (hrs)

up to 6 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 400 hours

PET NAME

Neon2

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz Quad Band Operation

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

122g

GPRS/EDGE (class)

Yes (10)/ Yes(10)

CONNECTIVITY

Operating System

Infineon / Nucleus

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

Yes / Yes / Yes

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Alarm, scheduler, address book and memo

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

CARRIER

Rogers Wireless

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes (MIDP 2.0)

Built-In Game

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

2

Zoom Lens

2x

Internal Memory

42MB

External Memory

microSD™ slot (expandable up to 8GB)

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

