Gossip | Full Qwerty Keypad and 2.4 inch screen, threaded SMS, MP3, Bluetooth, easy photo and video

GW300

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

PET NAME

Gossip

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

3G/2G Bands: 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA Bands: 850/1900

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

115.5×61×12.75 mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

96.5g

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 4 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 400 hours

Display

2.4" screen 320×240 QVGA

Vibration

yes

MESSAGING

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

Operating System

WISE On MTK/KADAK:ARM9 (MTK Atlas 3H Lite)

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

Built-In Game

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

2

Camera features

Night Mode/Effect Mode Support

Internal Memory

512MB

External Memory

Micro SD up to 4GB

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

CARRIER

Fido

Yes

