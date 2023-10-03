We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Optimus G | A new standard for Superphones with Superior Power, Design, and User Experience
All Spec
FORM FACTOR
Full Touch Screen
Camera
8MP Rear 1080p Full HD Playback and Recording, 1.3MP Front LED Flash, Auto Focus, Facial Detection, Time catch shot, Cheese shutter
Display
4.7” True HD IPS Plus display
Resolution
WXGA (1280x768)
FREQUENCY
GSM/GPRS/EDGE Bands: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz QUAD BAND, HSPA Bands: UMTS 850 / 1900 / 2100 MHz, LTE: ROGERS - 2600/700
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
131.9 x 68.9 x 8.45 mm
Weight
141g
Battery
2,100 mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
12.5 hours - in HSPA network (approximately – dependent on usage)
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
20.8 days - in HSPA network (approximately – dependent on usage)
OS
Android™ 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
Memory
RAM: 2 GB, Storage: Shared 32 GB
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro 1.5 GHz Quad-Core (APQ8064)
Colours
16.7M
MHL
Yes
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n
PC Sync
Yes
BROWSER
Android Webkit and Chrome Browsers
USB
2.0 HS
A-GPS
Yes
Bluetooth
V4.0
NFC
Yes
DLNA®
Yes
Threaded SMS
Yes
MMS
Yes
E Mail
SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, EAS
Google Talk
Yes
Rogers Wireless
Yes
Video
MPEG4, H.263, H.264
Ringtone
AMR NB, AAC, WMA, MP3, WAV, MIDI, OGG
Music
AMR-NB, AMR-WB, MP4, MP3, MIDI, SP-MIDI, IMELODY, 3GPP, MPG, MPEG, IMY, AAC, WAV, WMA, ASF, OGG
Mobile Back up
Yes
NFC Tags
Yes
