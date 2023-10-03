About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Optimus G | A new standard for Superphones with Superior Power, Design, and User Experience

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

LG Optimus G | A new standard for Superphones with Superior Power, Design, and User Experience

LGE973

LG Optimus G | A new standard for Superphones with Superior Power, Design, and User Experience

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

Display

4.7” True HD IPS Plus display

Resolution

WXGA (1280x768)

FREQUENCY

GSM/GPRS/EDGE Bands: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz QUAD BAND, HSPA Bands: UMTS 850 / 1900 / 2100 MHz, LTE: Bell/Telus/Sasktel - 1700/700

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

131.9 x 68.9 x 8.45 mm

Weight

141g

Battery

2,100 mAh

Talk Time (hrs)

12.5 hours - in HSPA network (approximately – dependent on usage)

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

20.8 days - in HSPA network (approximately – dependent on usage)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro 1.5 GHz Quad-Core (APQ8064)

Camera

8MP Rear 1080p Full HD Playback and Recording, 1.3MP Front LED Flash, Auto Focus, Facial Detection, Time catch shot, Cheese shutter

OS

Android™ 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Memory

RAM: 2 GB, Storage: Shared 32 GB

Colours

16.7M

CONNECTIVITY

MHL

Yes

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n

PC Sync

Yes

BROWSER

Android Webkit and Chrome Browsers

USB

2.0 HS

A-GPS

Yes

Bluetooth

V4.0

NFC

Yes

DLNA®

Yes

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

MMS

Yes

E Mail

SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, EAS

Google Talk

Yes

CARRIER

Bell Mobility

Yes

Sasktel Mobility

Yes

Telus Mobility

Yes

SUPPORTED FORMATS

Video

MPEG4, H.263, H.264

Ringtone

AMR NB, AAC, WMA, MP3, WAV, MIDI, OGG

Music

AMR-NB, AMR-WB, MP4, MP3, MIDI, SP-MIDI, IMELODY, 3GPP, MPG, MPEG, IMY, AAC, WAV, WMA, ASF, OGG

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Mobile Back up

Yes

NFC Tags

Yes

What people are saying