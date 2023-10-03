About Cookies on This Site

Big Screen. Small Phone.

The LG G6 packs 5.7" FullVision display in an attractive, sleek phone that comfortably fits in one hand.
Unbox the LG G6 Game Collection on Google Play and have even more fun with the games you love.
Find Out More
5.7" QHD FullVision Display

See More. Hold Less

The LG G6 FullVision display puts more screen in your phone. It provides more room for text, webpage browsing, and gaming in a sleek device that's easy to hold.
UX 6.0

Square up and Share

The Square Camera feature divides the 18:9 display into two squares enabling users to take and review photos simultaneously. Have more fun with photos and videos using one of the four different square camera modes.
Dual 13MP Rear Cameras

Capture the Big Picture

Capture life's breathtaking views with the Dual 13MP rear cameras in the LG G6. The wide-angle camera has a 125° lens to capture panoramic shots that regular phone's cameras can't. The standard camera delivers razor-sharp detail and optical image stabilization.
Wide Angle Front Camera

Get More In, Leave Nothing Out

Expand your selfie experience and get the bigger picture no matter what the subject!
Dolby Vision™ & HDR10 Supported

Transform Your Mobile Viewing Experience

The LG G6 with Dolby Vision™ transforms your mobile experience with incredible brightness, contrast and color. Coupled with the 18:9 ratio QHD display, the LG G6 produces immersive, more authentic cinematic viewing.
Water and Dust Resistant

Take the LG G6 just about anywhere thanks to its water and dust resistance. It has an IP68 rating, so it is sealed against dust and can be safely immersed in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
The Google Assistant

Meet Your Google Assistant

Need an answer to a question? Want to queue up a song or video? Want to get something done or find directions? The Google Assistant works effortlessly with the LG G6 and is ready to help in those times when you need a hand but can't spare one.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 Processor with X12 LTE

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,300 mAh Non-Removable

CHARGING

Quick Charge 3.0

COLOURS

Black

Water & Dust Resistant

IP68

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

13MP Normal Angle 71˚ with f/1.8, OIS 2.0 and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF)
13MP Wide Angle 125˚ with f/2.4

FRONT CAMERA

5MP Wide Angle 100˚

AUDIO/VIDEO

Video Codec

H.263, H.264, MPEG-4, VP8, VP9, VC1, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC

Video Capture & Playback

Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Audio Codec

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis(OGG), PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3/EC3, OPUS(MKV)

Audio Playback

1.2W Speaker

MEMORY

Internal

32 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

up to 2 TB
(memory cards sold separately)

RAM

4 GB

DISPLAY

Type

Quad HD + FullVision Display

Size (inch)

5.7"

Resolution

2880 x 1440 (QHD+)

Aspect Ratio

18:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

USB

USB 2.0 Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

What people are saying

LGH873 Black

LG G6