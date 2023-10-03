About Cookies on This Site

Next Generation of Design

Seamless Design with Refined Build

FullVision display with narrow bezel in premium metal and glass body elevates LG G6 into the next generation of smartphone design.
5.7" QHD FullVision Display

More to See, Less to Hold

The surprisingly large FullVision display into a sleek device provides more room for text, browsing, and wider view when playing games. The 18:9 aspect ratio and QHD Plus resolution also allow superior picture quality for a more engaging viewing experience.
Wide Angle Front Camera

Get More In, Leave Nothing Out

Get the bigger picture with front camera no matter what the subject is!
Dual 13MP Rear Cameras

Capture the Big Picture

Capture all of life's breathtaking views with the dual 13MP rear-facing cameras in the LG G6 .

The wide-angle camera of LG G6 (Plus) has a 125° lens which covers wider angle than that of other brand's (78°).

Square Camera Mode

Square Up and Share

Have more fun with photos and videos using one of the four different square camera modes.

05_G6_Square-camera-mode_D

Snap Shot : Capture and see what has been taken at the same screen in 1:1 ratio.
Grid Shot : Able to capture multiple images and merge them into 1 image in 2x2 grid.
Guide shot : An image can be overlapped to Camera preview.
Match Shot : Provide 2 previews for capture and merge them as 1 image.

Face Recognition

Unlock with Your Smile

Lift your phone, and your face wakes it up.
Improved face recognition unlocks your phone more quickly and conveniently than ever before, without typing, drawing, swiping, or fingerprinting.
Dolby Vision™ & HDR10 Supported

Transform Your Mobile Viewing Experience

The LG G6 with Dolby Vision™, HDR10 and a QuadHD FullVision display provides an immersive cinematic experience with enhanced contrast and color.
*Video contents must be created in Dolby Vision™ or HDR10 to take advantage of HDR playback.

Superior Picture Quality

• Superior signal: 12-bit color and 10,000-nit peak brightness
• Unparalleled color accuracy and consistency
• Better scene-by-scene optimization

Dolby Vision Mode

Bright Mode : Offers the best video quality in brighter environments
Vivid Mode : Boosts brightness and colors for a bolder picture
Cinematic Mode : Stays closest to cinema, best in dark environments
Standard Mode : Balances power saving and video quality

Water / Dust Resistant

Water and Dust Resistant

Take the LG G6 just about anywhere without worry thanks to its outstanding IP68 water and dust resistance.
Hi-Fi Recording (Video/ Audio)

Next Level Audio Recording

Capture fuller, richer, higher-quality sound with the two high AOP mics and high-fidelity recording capability of the LG G6 .

Capture higher quality sound with a wider dynamic frequency range using 2 high AOP mics and incredible Hi-Fi recording.

Game Battery Saver & Vulkan™

No More Worries and Enjoy Your Game

The LG G6 invites you to the next level of gaming experience, fully supported by Vulkan™ and allows you not to worry about battery left thanks to the Game Battery Saver. You can also adjust each indicator such as resolution, frame and battery on individual needs.
The Google Assistant

Meet Your Google Assistant

Need an answer to a question? Want to queue up a song or video? Want to get something done or find directions? The Google Assistant works effortlessly with the LG G6 and is ready to help in those times when you need a hand but can't spare one.
Quad DAC

Let Every Detail Move You

Get an incredible listening experience with Hi-Fi Quad DAC playback, allowing you to hear crisp, clear sound that is closer to the source.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 Processor with X12 LTE

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,300 mAh Non-Removable

CHARGING

Quick Charge 3.0
Wireless Charging

COLOURS

Marine Blue

Additional Features

Hi Fi Quad DAC

Water & Dust Resistant

IP68

MEMORY

Internal

128 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

up to 2 TB (memory cards sold separately)

RAM

4 GB

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

13MP Normal Angle 71˚ with f/1.8, OIS 2.0 and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF)
13MP Wide Angle 125˚ with f/2.4

FRONT CAMERA

5MP Wide Angle 100˚

AUDIO/VIDEO

Video Codec

H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8, VP9, VC1, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC

Video Capture & Playback

Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Audio Codec

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, OGG, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3/EC3, OPUS(MKV)

Audio Playback

1.2W Speaker
Supports Max 32bit / 384KHz audio files through wired headphones

Audio Record

HD Audio Recorder 24bit / 192KHz FLAC
Hi-Fi Record with high AOP Mic Up to 132dB

DISPLAY

Type

QHD+ FullVision Display with Dolby Vision & HDR10 Supported

Size (inch)

5.7"

Resolution

2880 x 1440 (QHD+)

Aspect Ratio

18:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

USB

USB 2.0 Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

What people are saying

LG G6™ Unlocked US997 Platinum Unlocked

LGH873U

LG G6+™