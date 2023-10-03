We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G6+™
Capture the Big Picture
Square Up and Share
Grid Shot : Able to capture multiple images and merge them into 1 image in 2x2 grid.
Guide shot : An image can be overlapped to Camera preview.
Match Shot : Provide 2 previews for capture and merge them as 1 image.
Transform Your Mobile Viewing Experience
*Video contents must be created in Dolby Vision™ or HDR10 to take advantage of HDR playback.
Superior Picture Quality
• Unparalleled color accuracy and consistency
• Better scene-by-scene optimization
Dolby Vision Mode
Vivid Mode : Boosts brightness and colors for a bolder picture
Cinematic Mode : Stays closest to cinema, best in dark environments
Standard Mode : Balances power saving and video quality
Next Level Audio Recording
All Spec
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
FREQUENCY
-
GSM, HSPA, LTE
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)
-
PROCESSOR
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 Processor with X12 LTE
-
BATTERY, TYP (mAh)
-
3,300 mAh Non-Removable
-
CHARGING
-
Quick Charge 3.0
Wireless Charging
-
COLOURS
-
Marine Blue
-
Additional Features
-
Hi Fi Quad DAC
-
Water & Dust Resistant
-
IP68
-
Internal
-
128 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)
-
External
-
up to 2 TB (memory cards sold separately)
-
RAM
-
4 GB
-
REAR CAMERA
-
13MP Normal Angle 71˚ with f/1.8, OIS 2.0 and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF)
13MP Wide Angle 125˚ with f/2.4
-
FRONT CAMERA
-
5MP Wide Angle 100˚
-
Video Codec
-
H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8, VP9, VC1, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC
-
Video Capture & Playback
-
Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Audio Codec
-
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, OGG, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3/EC3, OPUS(MKV)
-
Audio Playback
-
1.2W Speaker
Supports Max 32bit / 384KHz audio files through wired headphones
-
Audio Record
-
HD Audio Recorder 24bit / 192KHz FLAC
Hi-Fi Record with high AOP Mic Up to 132dB
-
Type
-
QHD+ FullVision Display with Dolby Vision & HDR10 Supported
-
Size (inch)
-
5.7"
-
Resolution
-
2880 x 1440 (QHD+)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
18:9
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 4.2 BLE
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass
-
NFC
-
Yes
