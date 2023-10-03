About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG X power™2

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG X power™2

LGM320G

LG X power™2

02_X-power2_Long-lasting-battery_d

Power through the weekend

Whether it's a 2 day ski trip with friends or a weekend camping trip with the family, you can go through the weekend without a charge. Get long -lasting usage with the mega capacity 4,500 mAh battery. Leave the charger behind and enjoy a whole weekend of freedom unleashed.*
LGM320G_Feature02_D_4-7-2017_V1

Recharged Already?

QuickCharge™ 2.0 charges your device faster—giving you less time to wait and more time to play.
06_X-power2_Display_D

Large 5.5" HD
Display

Everything just got more comfortable and enjoyable with the immense 5.5" HD display. Browsing, gaming, viewing videos, and photos all jump up to a new level of pleasure.
04_X-power2_13mp-rear-camera_D

Catch the moment, just how you
lived it

Capture every brilliant moment as you see it with a precise, high quality 13MP rear camera. The 5MP front-facing camera is equipped with an LED light to brighten up your selfies in low light conditions.
05_X-power2_5mp-selfie-camera-with-auto-shot_D

Quick and Easy
Selfie Camera

Capture sensational selfies every time using the 5MP front camera with Auto shot — simply look at your camera to take your selfies automatically. Just don't forget to smile. Turn on the LED light to brighten up your selfies in low light conditions
07_X-power2_Powerful-performance_D3

Amazing Performance

Go ahead and process, browse, snap, share or store. You have
the power and storage to do so with a 1.4GHz Octacore processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB* internal storage (expandable up to 2TB**).
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.4 GHz Quad Core

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

4,500 mAh Non-removable Battery

CHARGING

QuickCharge 2.0

AUDIO/VIDEO

REAR CAMERA

13MP Rear-Facing Camera

FRONT CAMERA

5MP Front-Facing Selfie Camera

VIDEO CODEC

MPEG-4, H.263, H.264, VP8/9, Xvid, HEVC, MJPEG, Theora

VIDEO CAPTURE

HD (1280 x 720)

VIDEO PLAYBACK

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

AUDIO CODEC

AAC/AAC+/eAAC+, AMR-NB/WB, FLAC, MP3, Vorbis, MIDI, OPUS, WMA, ALAC, PCM/WAVE

AUDIO PLAYBACK

1W Speaker

DISPLAY

TYPE

IPS

SIZE (inch)

5.5”

RESOLUTION

HD (1280 x720)

MEMORY

MEMORY (INTERNAL)

16 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

MEMORY (EXTERNAL)

up to 2 TB
(memory cards sold separately)

RAM

1.5 GB

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 4.2

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LGM320G

LG X power™2