LG Stylo™ 3 Plus

Large 5.7" Full HD Display

More to see with space to create. See the big picture with intense clarity. Experience vivid and bright imagery on the 5.7" Full HD Display (1920 x 1080 resolution).
improved-pen-pop-1600x1300_Stylus3_M01A

This Stylus comes fully-loaded

The Stylo™ 3 Plus comes with a stylus and suite of features that lets you create notes, draw, select, and mark up content easily on the go.

SCREEN-OFF MEMO

Even if you're always on, your phone doesn't have to be. Simply pull out the pen and write on t....

GIF CAPTURE

Record 15 seconds of video to create an animated GIF file. It's as fun as it is effortless.

POP LENS

Now you can zoom in on any image, regardless of the resolution. Size no longer matters.
Screen-off Memo

Even if you're always on, your screen doesn't have to be. Simply pull out the pen and start writing on the screen.
Pen Keeper

Never leave your pen behind! The LG StyloTM 3 Plus alerts you with a pop up message if the stylus is separated from device.
Capture More and Selfie More

Capture every brilliant moment as you see it with a precise, high quality 13MP Camera with Auto Focus.
Quick and Easy
Selfie Camera

Capture sensational selfies every time using the 5MP front camera with Auto shot — simply look at your camera to take your selfies automatically. Just don't forget to smile.
All this from your fingerprint.

The rear fingerprint sensor keeps your phone and content tightly secure. The sensor is incorporated into the Power Key and can be used to lock or unlock the screen, as well as specific content such as pictures or videos.
Removable 3,200 mAh battery with Fast Charging

The removable 3,200 mAh battery lets you easily swap for more power to fuel every adventure. Plus, charging is super-fast and intuitive with Quick Charge™ 2.0.
Amazing
Performance

Go ahead and process, browse, snap, share or store. You have
the power and storage to do so with a 1.4GHz Octacore processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB* internal storage (expandable up to 2TB**).
*usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software,features and apps
**micro SD card sold separately
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.4 GHz Octa-Core

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,200 mAh Removable Battery

MEMORY

MEMORY (INTERNAL)

32 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

MEMORY (EXTERNAL)

up to 2 TB
(memory cards sold separately)

RAM

2 GB

AUDIO/VIDEO

Rear Camera

13MP Rear-Facing Camera

Front Camera

5MP Front-Facing Selfie Camera

Video Codec

MPEG-4, H.263, H.264, VP8/9, Xvid, HEVC, MJPEG, Theora

Video Capture & Playback

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Audio Codec

AAC/AAC+/eAAC+, AMR-NB/WB, FLAC, MP3, Vorbis, MIDI, OPUS, WMA, ALAC, PCM/WAVE

Audio Playback

1W Speaker

DISPLAY

TYPE

IPS

SIZE (inch)

5.7"

RESOLUTION

FHD (1920 x1080 pixels), 386ppi

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

