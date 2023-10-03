We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K32
Bigger and Better Viewing*
Smartphone with beautiful picture of the sunset over the sea
*Compared to LG K20.
**Screen images simulated.
Double the Photo Ops
Rear view of a smartphone showing two cameras
Say Bye to Blurry Shots
Smartphone shooting a woman posing for a jump on the street
*PDAF stands for Phase Detection Auto Focus.
**The actual GUI may differ.
***Screen images simulated.
Find Beauty in the Little Things
Smartphone shooting the foot of a cute cat
*The actual GUI may differ.
**Screen images simulated.
Excellent to the Core
Qualcomm 1.3Ghz Quad-core Chipset on Mainboard
*Compared to LG K20.
**The actual GUI may differ.
***Screen images simulated.
*Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
**Screen images simulated.
*Passed 8 categories of MIL-STD-810G. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
**Screen images simulated.
All Spec
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android 10
-
PROCESSOR
-
Qualcomm QM215 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
-
MEMORY (RAM/ROM)
-
2GB, LPDDR3, MLC / 32GB, eMMC
(micro SD Slot expandable up to an additional 32GB)
-
BATTERY, Typ (mAh)
-
3,000mAh (All-Day) Battery
-
COLOUR
-
**UV
-
REAR CAMERA
-
13MP @ 30fps, with Autofocus, HDR 2MP Macro
-
FRONT CAMERA
-
5MP @ 30fps FF
-
TYPE
-
HD+ FullVision™ Display
-
Size (inch)
-
6.2”
-
Resolution
-
HD+ (1520 x 720)
-
Bluetooth
-
5.0
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (micro USB)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n (single band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass
-
NFC
-
No
Buy Directly
LG K32