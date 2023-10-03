About Cookies on This Site

front view
6.2” HD Display

Bigger and Better Viewing*

Huge screen to take it all in. Make video calls with everyone in full view. Stream movies and series. Play games. All on a 6.2" 19:9 HD V-notch Display that stretches from edge to edge.

Smartphone with beautiful picture of the sunset over the sea

*Compared to LG K20.
**Screen images simulated.

Dual Camera

Double the Photo Ops

Get the perfect angle with two cameras. Take precious close-ups of nature with the 2MP Macro Camera. Shoot stunning photos in high resolution with the 13MP Rear Camera.

Rear view of a smartphone showing two cameras

13MP Rear Camera

Say Bye to Blurry Shots

Clear and detailed shots. The 13MP Rear Camera is ideal for versatile photography in a wide range of situations. PDAF* technology minimizes blur and maximizes focus for standout photos.

Smartphone shooting a woman posing for a jump on the street

*PDAF stands for Phase Detection Auto Focus.
**The actual GUI may differ.
***Screen images simulated.

2MP Macro Camera

Find Beauty in the Little Things

Gorgeous shots of tiny things. Capture intricate photos of pets, raindrops, or flower petals, with no need to zoom in. The Macro Camera's minimum focal distance of 4cm keeps you in complete focus even when you're way up close.

Smartphone shooting the foot of a cute cat

*The actual GUI may differ.
**Screen images simulated.

1.3GHz Quad-core

Excellent to the Core

Do more at once. Seamlessly switch between apps and tasks without interruptions. The Qualcomm® 215 Mobile Platform with 1.3GHz Quad-core processor enhances performance so everything runs quickly and efficiently.

Qualcomm 1.3Ghz Quad-core Chipset on Mainboard

Smartphone with social media screen next to a cactus
2GB RAM/32GB ROM

More Space for Everything*

Save without slowing things down. 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM bring speed and storage for all your hobbies, whether you like creating cooking videos, taking photos of your garden, or downloading fun new apps.

*Compared to LG K20.
**The actual GUI may differ.
***Screen images simulated.

Woman sitting on a sofa drinking coffee and watching her smartphone

3,000mAh Battery

Keep Calm and Binge On

The battery that keeps up with you*. Chill out and enjoy your favorite YouTubers, the latest movies, and the hottest games.

Woman sitting on a sofa drinking coffee and watching her smartphone

*Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
**Screen images simulated.

Smartphone lying on the desert playing music
MIL-Spec

Safely Always Beside You

Never lets you down. The phone is so tough that extreme temperatures, drops, vibrations, and humidity can't hold it back. With MIL-STD-810G*, even when accidents happen, there's no need to worry.

*Passed 8 categories of MIL-STD-810G. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
**Screen images simulated.

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm QM215 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

MEMORY (RAM/ROM)

2GB, LPDDR3, MLC / 32GB, eMMC
(micro SD Slot expandable up to an additional 32GB)

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

3,000mAh (All-Day) Battery

COLOUR

**UV

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

13MP @ 30fps, with Autofocus, HDR 2MP Macro

FRONT CAMERA

5MP @ 30fps FF

DISPLAY

TYPE

HD+ FullVision™ Display

Size (inch)

6.2”

Resolution

HD+ (1520 x 720)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

5.0

USB

USB 2.0 (micro USB)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n (single band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

No

LG K32