We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K31™ | Spectrum Mobile
LG K31™ | Spectrum Mobile
Room to See and Swipe
Front of the Sprint LG Aristo® 5 device laying horizontally
*Actual viewable area less due to rounded corners.
*Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
All Spec
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
FREQUENCY
-
GSM/HSPA/LTE
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android 10
-
PROCESSOR
-
MT6762 Octa Core (4x2.0GHz + 4x1.5GHz)
-
MEMORY (RAM / ROM)
-
2GB/32GB
-
BATTERY, TYP (mAh)
-
3,000mAh/Li-lon-Non removable
-
COLOURS
-
Silver
-
INTELLIGENCE (AI)
-
The Google Assistant, Google Lens
-
WATER & DUST RESISTANT
-
MIL-STD-810G
-
DUAL REAR CAMERAS
-
13MP, F1.8 /1.12μm PDAF
Wide 5MP, F2.2/1.12μm
CIS
1 Rear Flash
-
FRONT CAMERAS
-
5MP, F2.2/1.12μm FF
-
TYPE
-
HD+ (720 x 1520)
-
SOUND
-
Mono Sound
-
SIZE (inch)
-
5.71”
-
RESOLUTION
-
720 x 1520
-
ASPECT RATIO
-
19:9
-
BLUETOOTH
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
USB
-
USB 2.0, Micro Type B
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11 b/g/n Single Band
-
GPS
-
A-GPS support
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LMK300WM
LG K31™ | Spectrum Mobile