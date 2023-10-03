About Cookies on This Site

LG K31™ | Spectrum Mobile

LG K31™ | Spectrum Mobile

LMK300WM

LG K31™ | Spectrum Mobile

5.7” FullVision™ HD Display

Room to See and Swipe

Value your viewing space* and immerse yourself in movies, games, and more on a device that’s nearly all screen.

Front of the Sprint LG Aristo® 5 device laying horizontally

*Actual viewable area less due to rounded corners.

Capture Fast Action
13 MP PDAF Rear-Facing Camera

Capture Fast Action

Get crisp action shots with this rear-facing camera—featuring Phase Detection Auto-Focus for extra-quick capture.

Go Wide

5 MP Wide-Angle Rear-Facing Camera

Go Wide

Get the full picture with a 120° field of view for all-encompassing, breathtaking photos of landscapes and large groups.

Front and Center

5 MP Front-Facing Camera

Front and Center

Take stunning selfies – solo, with friends, or in front of share-worthy backdrops.

All Charged Up

3,000 mAh Battery

All Charged Up

Snap photos, watch movies, stay social, and more – all backed by dependable, impressive power.*

*Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM/HSPA/LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

PROCESSOR

MT6762 Octa Core (4x2.0GHz + 4x1.5GHz)

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

2GB/32GB

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,000mAh/Li-lon-Non removable

COLOURS

Silver

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

INTELLIGENCE (AI)

The Google Assistant, Google Lens

WATER & DUST RESISTANT

MIL-STD-810G

CAMERA

DUAL REAR CAMERAS

13MP, F1.8 /1.12μm PDAF
Wide 5MP, F2.2/1.12μm
CIS
1 Rear Flash

FRONT CAMERAS

5MP, F2.2/1.12μm FF

DISPLAY

TYPE

HD+ (720 x 1520)

SOUND

Mono Sound

SIZE (inch)

5.71”

RESOLUTION

720 x 1520

ASPECT RATIO

19:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 5.0

USB

USB 2.0, Micro Type B

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n Single Band

GPS

A-GPS support

LMK300WM

LG K31™ | Spectrum Mobile