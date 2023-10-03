We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Q Stylo<sup>TM</sup>+
LG Q StyloTM+
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
IP68 & Mil-Spec
IP68 & Mil-Spec<br>1
10_Q-Stylus-prime_IP68-mil-spec_desktop_sub
All Spec
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
FREQUENCY
-
GSM, HSPA+, LTE
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android 8.1.0 (Oreo)
-
PROCESSOR
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.8GHz Octa-Core
-
BATTERY, TYP (mAh)
-
3,300mAh Non-removable Battery
-
Camera
-
16MP Rear-Facing camera
W5MP Front-Facing Selfie camera
-
Video Codec
-
MPEG-4, H.263, H.264, VP8/9, Xvid, HEVC, MJPEG, Theora
-
Video Capture & Playback
-
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Audio Codec
-
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, Vorbis, PCM/ADPCM, WMA, AC3, ALAC, OPUS, DTS
-
Audio Playback
-
1W Speaker
-
Type
-
In-Cell Touch
-
Size (inch)
-
6.2”
-
Resolution
-
FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels), 386ppi
-
Internal
-
32GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)
-
External
-
up to 2TB
(memory cards sold separately)
-
RAM
-
3GB
-
Additional specs
-
IP68, Stylus Pen, Fingerprint Sensor, FM Radio
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 4.2 LE
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass
-
NFC
-
Yes
Buy Directly
LMQ710WA
LG Q StyloTM+