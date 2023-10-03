About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Q StyloTM+

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG Q Stylo<sup>TM</sup>+

LMQ710WA

LG Q StyloTM+

LG Q StyloTM+
Real Metal Frame & 2.5D Arc Glass<br>1

Real Metal Frame & 2.5D Arc Glass

Hold on to premium comfort—the real metal frame complemented by gently curved 2.5D arc glass is as nice to look at as it is to hold.
6.2" FHD+ FullVision Display<br>1

6.2" FHD FullVision Display

Maximize your view, and your enjoyment on a FullVision display that delivers clear picture quality, and a more vivid visual experience.
Portrait Mode<br>1

Portrait Mode

Take shots with the subject in sharp focus, standing out against an artfully blurred background.

*Screen images simulated.

High Speed Autofocus with PDAF<br>1

High Speed Autofocus with PDAF

Capture clear, high quality photos of moving subjects with the high-speed autofocus technology you find in professional cameras.
(PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus)
DTS: X Surround Sound<br>1

DTS: X Surround Sound

Experience sound in the most immersive way. DTS: X is a premium, mobile-optimized technology that delivers louder, richer audio for movies, music and games.
Screen off Memo<br>1

Screen off Memo

Instantly jot down brilliant ideas. Simply pull out the Stylo and begin writing on the screen—no need to turn it on.
GIF Capture<br>1

GIF Capture

GIF Capture lets you take fun snippets of video, edit them with your Stylo, and share them with friends.
Smart Rear Key <br>1

Smart Rear Key

Use your fingerprint to quick shutter, quick screenshot, and control notifications.

*Screen images simulated.

IP68 & Mil-Spec

Go anywhere with a device that's tightly sealed against the elements and built to military-grade durability.

IP68 & Mil-Spec<br>1

The LG Q Stylo™ has undergone the rigorous MIL-STD-810 compliance testing and passed 14 different tests–proving it can withstand the most extreme conditions.

10_Q-Stylus-prime_IP68-mil-spec_desktop_sub

Fast Charging with USB Type-C<br>1

Fast Charging with USB Type-C

Charge your device faster than conventional chargers with the easy-to-connect, reversible Type-C connector.
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA+, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 8.1.0 (Oreo)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.8GHz Octa-Core

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,300mAh Non-removable Battery

AUDIO/VIDEO

Camera

16MP Rear-Facing camera
W5MP Front-Facing Selfie camera

Video Codec

MPEG-4, H.263, H.264, VP8/9, Xvid, HEVC, MJPEG, Theora

Video Capture & Playback

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Audio Codec

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, Vorbis, PCM/ADPCM, WMA, AC3, ALAC, OPUS, DTS

Audio Playback

1W Speaker

DISPLAY

Type

In-Cell Touch

Size (inch)

6.2”

Resolution

FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels), 386ppi

MEMORY

Internal

32GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

up to 2TB
(memory cards sold separately)

RAM

3GB

Additional specs

IP68, Stylus Pen, Fingerprint Sensor, FM Radio

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG Q StyloTM+

LMQ710WA

LG Q StyloTM+