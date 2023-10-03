We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
FORM FACTOR
Full Touch Screen
FREQUENCY
GSM, HSPA+, LTE
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android 8.1*
*Android 9 Pie will be available during the next update within 2018.
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Processor Octa-Core (2.45GHz x 4 + 1.9GHz x 4)
MEMORY (RAM / ROM)
-
4G/32GB (Expandable up to 2TB w/Micro SD)
BATTERY, TYP (mAh)
-
3,000 mAh/Li-polymer, Non - Removable
CHARGING
-
Quick Charge 3.0/PD 21W
COLOURS
-
New Aurora Black
SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)
-
Fingerprint Sensor, Face/Voice Recognition
INTELLIGENCE (AI)
-
AI Camera*, Google Lens, Google Assistant
*AI CAM is not included at the time of launch but scheduled to be added through an update within the year.
SOUND
-
Boombox Speaker, DTS:X-3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, FM Radio
WATER & DUST RESISTANT
-
IP68 Certified
REAR CAMERA
-
16MP with f/1.6 OIS/LDAF (Laser Detection Auto Focus)/Flash Included
FRONT CAMERA
-
8MP Normal Angle Lens 80o with f/1.9
TYPE
-
QHD+ FullVision LCD Display Super Bright Display (up to 1000nits)
SIZE (inch)
-
6.1”
RESOLUTION
-
3120 x 1440
ASPECT RATIO
-
18:9, (New Second Screen, 19.5:9)
BLUETOOTH
-
5.0 BLE, Apt-X HD
USB
-
USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type - C
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
GPS
-
A - GPS, Glonass
NFC
-
Yes
