Stay Up-to-date with the Latest Android OS*

With the LG G7 One, your Android OS will never be outdated, so your phone is always optimized and working like new, with the latest features, innovations, and updates from Google. Android One stays ahead of the curve, keeping your phone secure, fast, and performing at its best.

*Android One phones include two years of OS upgrades after device launch date.

Monthly Security Updates*

The LG G7 One's monthly security updates and built-in Google Play Protect make it one of the safest Android smartphones. Your apps and device are checked regularly to prevent malware, viruses, and harmful behaviors.

*Android One phones include three years of frequent (monthly) security software updates after device launch date.

Bloatware-free Android

The LG G7 One comes with the unmodified version of Android OS installed. The streamlined, easy-to-use interface comes with only the essential apps. No more bloatware using up storage space, battery life, and your data plan.
Latest AI Experience

Click the Google Assistant Key and your Google Assistant is ready to respond, answer any questions, or access Google Lens. Use Google Lens to search, shop, scan, or translate—just point and click.

*Google, Google Play, Google Duo, Google Photos, YouTube, Android, and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

Super Bright Display

Your world just got a whole lot brighter. The G7 One packs additional white pixels into the screen for stunning picture clarity and brightness—while maximizing battery efficiency.
Boombox Speaker

The G7 One uses its inner space as a resonance chamber to amp up the bass and deliver a premium, loud, and room-filling audio experience.
DTS: X 3D Surround Sound

7.1 channel surround sound delivers cinematic audio on the go and brings a new sense of realism to your listening experience.
16MP AI-powered Camera

Get your perfect shot with a camera so smart, it knows when to automatically increase the brightness of each shot. AI CAM analyzes subjects in your frame and provides easy recommendations on how to improve your picture.

*AI CAM is not included at the time of launch but is scheduled to be added through an update within the year.

Durability

Take it anywhere, use it anywhere—the military grade design is water, dust, and worry resistant.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA+, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 8.1*
*Android 9 Pie will be available during the next update within 2018.

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Processor Octa-Core (2.45GHz x 4 + 1.9GHz x 4)

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

4G/32GB (Expandable up to 2TB w/Micro SD)

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,000 mAh/Li-polymer, Non - Removable

CHARGING

Quick Charge 3.0/PD 21W

COLOURS

New Aurora Black

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)

Fingerprint Sensor, Face/Voice Recognition

INTELLIGENCE (AI)

AI Camera*, Google Lens, Google Assistant
*AI CAM is not included at the time of launch but scheduled to be added through an update within the year.

SOUND

Boombox Speaker, DTS:X-3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, FM Radio

WATER & DUST RESISTANT

IP68 Certified

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

16MP with f/1.6 OIS/LDAF (Laser Detection Auto Focus)/Flash Included

FRONT CAMERA

8MP Normal Angle Lens 80o with f/1.9

DISPLAY

TYPE

QHD+ FullVision LCD Display Super Bright Display (up to 1000nits)

SIZE (inch)

6.1”

RESOLUTION

3120 x 1440

ASPECT RATIO

18:9, (New Second Screen, 19.5:9)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

5.0 BLE, Apt-X HD

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type - C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A - GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

