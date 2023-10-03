About Cookies on This Site

Expand your possibilities on Canada's new 5G network.
Free 2nd Year Limited Warranty with Registration*
LG's Promise to You

Free 2nd Year Limited Warranty with Registration*

We stand behind the quality of our premium smartphones. That’s why we offer free second-year limited warranty coverage on top of the manufacturer’s first-year limited warranty on the LG V60.

*Terms and conditions apply.

8K Recording

Mind Blowing Detail

It’s the little things that make life special. 8K Video records them in high-quality, striking detail at 4x the resolution of 4K. Zoom-in to see previously unseen details clearly, like blades of grass or wisps of a cloud.

Steady CAM

Ultra Smooth Video

Shaky hands, meet smoother footage. Whether horseback riding or sailing, focus on the experience and capture hyper smooth and stable videos without missing a beat.

Timelapse Control

Speed-up the Action

Turn a 1-hour clip into 1 minute with long lapse video on LG V60 ThinQ 5G. AI recognizes the scene and automatically optimizes the speed of the video.

Spotlight Your Voice
Voice Bokeh

Spotlight Your Voice

Zero in on what matters. Voice Outfocus can recognize and separate voices from background sounds, so that your voice stands out. Adjust up and down to minimize background noise and focus on your voice.

Sound You Can Feel
ASMR Recording

Sound You Can Feel

Isolates and focuses sound to capture clear and exceptionally high-quality audio with fine precision and detail. Isolate the sounds you want and fade everything else out for videos that make you tingle.

Top-notch Image Quality
64-megapixel Camera

Top-notch Image Quality

True-to-life memories with precise detail and vivid colour. AI-enhanced photography and ultra wide-angle shots. 64MP for details that look great when pics are blown up. Photos will look like the real life images it captures.

Video Enhancer

Upgrade Video Quality

Take everything you watch to the next level of realism. Video Enhancer automatically detects what's on-screen and adjusts the brightness, detail and colour for the ultimate viewing experience.

Cinema Experience. In Your Hand.
6.8" Cinematic FullVision

Cinema Experience. In Your Hand.

Watch movies and videos on the large 6.8" edge-to-edge screen of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Comfortable to hold. Displays impressive clarity, colour,
and contrast. Has the film industry’s standard aspect ratio (20.5:9).


Power On and On
5,000 mAh Battery

Power On and On

The power to let you do more, all-day. Capture, create, and entertain yourself for hours with the robust 5,000mAh battery. AI Power Management auto-adjusts apps and display settings to prolong battery life.

Be 5G ERA Ready
5G Connectivity

Be 5G ERA Ready

5G is here with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Designed to deliver 5G peak performance for lightning fast multi-gigabit speeds, seamless connectivity and enhanced game play with Snapdragon Elite Gaming- the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will usher you to the forefront of the 5G era.

*Qualcomm Snapdragon and Snapdragon Elite Gaming are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Various multitasking options available on dual-screen.
Dual Screen

Do More at Once

Multi-task like never before with virtually endless ways to use the two screens. Text a friend while watching a video. Share and compare while shopping. Update your fantasy football team while researching stats. Do it all at the same time, quickly and easily, without toggling back and forth between apps.

*Dual Screen availability may differ by location.

All Spec

BASE SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Operating System

Android 10 (Q)

Processor & Chip Set

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

Battery

5,000 mAh Non-Removable Battery

Fast Charging

QuickCharge 4.0+ (25W) + Wireless Charging

Additional Specs

In-screen Fingerprint Recognition
Dedicated Google Assistant Key
FM Radio
AI CAM

CAMERA

Rear Cameras

64MP Standard Angle 78º with f/1.8 (Pixel Binning to 16MP)
13 MP Super Wide Angle 117º with f1.9
Z Camera with ToF (Time of Flight) for 3D depth detection

FRONT CAMERA

10MP Standard Angle 72.5° with f1.9

AUDIO/VIDEO

Sound

Stereo Speaker
32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
LG 3D Sound Engine

Audio Recording

4Ch Microphones

MEMORY

Internal

128GB

External

Up to 2TB (sold separately)

RAM

8GB

Security

In-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Water And Dust Resistant

IP68 & 810G MIL-STD

Intelligence (AI)

AI Camera, Google Lens, Google Assistant

DISPLAY

Type

FHD+ FullVision P-OLED Display

Size (inch)

6.8"

Resolution

FHD+ (2,460 x 1,080)

Pixel Density

395ppi

ASPECT RATIO

20.5:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1 BLE, Apt-X-HD

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

GPS

A-GPS

NFC

Yes

DUAL SCREEN

Main Display

6.8” FHD+ (2,460x1,080, 20.5:9 Aspect Ratio)

Main Display Form Factor

Full touch screen

Front Display

2.05" PMOLED (256ｘ64)

Hinge

360° Freestop hinge

Display Connection to Phone

USB-C

Charge

Pogo 10pin Charging Adapter (compatible with USB Type-C)

