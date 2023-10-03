About Cookies on This Site

Optimus L7 | Smart. Stylish. Slim & Efficient Smartphone

Optimus L7 | Smart. Stylish. Slim & Efficient Smartphone

LG-P705G

Optimus L7 | Smart. Stylish. Slim & Efficient Smartphone

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

Dimension (L x W x D)

125.5 x 67.0 x 8.8 mm

Weight

122g

Display

4.3” TFT LCD (Capacitive Touch)

Resolution

WVGA (800X480)

FREQUENCY

2G - GSM / GPRS / EDGE 850,900,1800,1900MHz | 3G - HSDPA 7.2Mbps 850,1900MHz

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 440 hours (up to 18.3 days)

OS

Android™ 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

PET NAME

LG Optimus L7

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

GSM Talk Time

up to 480 minutes (up to 8 hours)

HSPA Talk Time

up to 360 minutes (up to 6 hours)

Colours

16.7M

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi®

802.11 b/g/n

Browser

Android Webkit Browser

PC Sync

Yes

USB

2.0 HS

A-GPS

Yes

Bluetooth®

V3.0

DLNA®

Yes

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

E Mail

SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, EAS

CARRIER

Fido

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

5MP with Auto Focus & LED Flash

Bluetooth

Yes

Support Audio/Video Formats

Audio: MP3, AMR, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WAV, WMA, MIDI | Video: MPEG-4 / H.263 / H.264 / DivX

User Memory

Up to 2.72 GB

Internal Storage

Micro SD

Expandable Memory

Up to 32GB

