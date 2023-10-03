About Cookies on This Site

Cookie Plus | Express yourself with essential widgets, up to 18 colour themes, pocket applications, and animated, cartoonlike icons.

GS500

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Touch phone

PET NAME

Cookie Plus

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

850/1900 for 3G 850/900/1800/1900 for 2G

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

107 x 52.5 x 11.5 mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

92 grams (3.2oz)

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hrs

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 400 hours

Display

240 x 400 TFT, 3.0”

Touchscreen

Yes

Vibration

yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

MMS, SMS

E Mail

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Operating System

LGE proprietary / Infineon

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Built-In Game

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

3

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

What people are saying