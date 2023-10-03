We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
Key Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Processor
-
S. O.
-
Memory
-
S. O.
-
SSD
-
S. O.
-
weight(kg)
-
0.67 (0.99/avec Folio)
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
S. O.
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 de 99 % (typique, min. 95 %)
-
Operating System
-
Sans SE
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
All Spec
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover, USB TYPE C TO C
-
eMMC
-
S. O.
-
HDD
-
S. O.
-
MMC Slot
-
S. O.
-
SSD
-
S. O.
-
Battery
-
S. O.
-
Thermal
-
S. O.
-
Button
-
2 boutons/haut, bas (contrôle de la luminosité)
-
Certified
-
U.K(Energy Label)
-
Product Category
-
gram+vue
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Keyboard
-
S. O.
-
LED
-
S. O.
-
AC Adapter
-
S. O.
-
AC Adapter type
-
S. O.
-
Audio
-
S. O.
-
Speaker
-
S. O.
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245,5 x 2,24
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419 x 288 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
1.55
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
3.5
-
weight(kg)
-
0.67 (0.99/avec Folio)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.47
-
Graphic
-
S. O.
-
Memory
-
S. O.
-
Operating System
-
Sans SE
-
Processor
-
S. O.
-
BT
-
S. O.
-
Interface
-
S. O.
-
LAN
-
S. O.
-
TV Tuner
-
S. O.
-
Webcam
-
S. O.
-
Wireless
-
S. O.
-
finger print
-
NON
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NON
-
HDD Security
-
NON
-
Secure mode
-
NON
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NON
-
SSD Security
-
NON
-
DC-in
-
S. O.
-
Etc.
-
S. O.
-
HDMI
-
S. O.
-
HP-Out
-
S. O.
-
RJ45
-
S. O.
-
USB Type A
-
S. O.
-
USB Type C
-
USB de type C (mode DP Alt)
-
Brightness
-
350 nits
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 de 99 % (typique, min. 95 %)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (typique)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS non tactile/antireflet
-
Pol
-
S. O.
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
S. O.
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
S. O.
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NON
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NON
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NON
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NON
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NON
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NON
-
Intel® Unision
-
NON
-
LG Control Center
-
NON
-
LG Display Extension
-
NON
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NON
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NON
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NON
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NON
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NON
-
LG Power Manager
-
NON
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NON
-
LG Security Guard
-
NON
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NON
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NON
-
LG Update Center
-
NON
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NON
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NON
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NON
-
Nebo for LG
-
NON
-
New Wall paper
-
NON
-
OLED Care SW
-
NON
-
PCmover Professional
-
NON
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NON
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NON
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NON
-
Wacom notes
-
NON
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NON
