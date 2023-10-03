About Cookies on This Site

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

Specs

Reviews

Support

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

16MQ70.ASDA8

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

Front view
Key Spec

Size (Inch)

16

Processor

S. O.

Memory

S. O.

SSD

S. O.

weight(kg)

0.67 (0.99/avec Folio)

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

S. O.

Color gamut

DCI-P3 de 99 % (typique, min. 95 %)

Operating System

Sans SE

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Folio Cover, USB TYPE C TO C

STORAGE

eMMC

S. O.

HDD

S. O.

MMC Slot

S. O.

SSD

S. O.

BATTERY

Battery

S. O.

THERMAL

Thermal

S. O.

BUTTON

Button

2 boutons/haut, bas (contrôle de la luminosité)

CERTIFIED

Certified

U.K(Energy Label)

EN_CA LOCAL NAME

Product Category

gram+vue

Year

Y22

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

S. O.

LED

LED

S. O.

POWER

AC Adapter

S. O.

AC Adapter type

S. O.

SOUND

Audio

S. O.

Speaker

S. O.

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

Color

Silver

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245,5 x 2,24 

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419 x 288 x 60 

Shipping weight(kg)

1.55

Shipping weight(lb)

3.5

weight(kg)

0.67 (0.99/avec Folio)

weight(lb)

1.47

SYSTEM

Graphic

S. O.

Memory

S. O.

Operating System

Sans SE

Processor

S. O.

CONNECTIVITY

BT

S. O.

Interface

S. O.

LAN

S. O.

TV Tuner

S. O.

Webcam

S. O.

Wireless

S. O.

SECURITY

finger print

NON

fTPM/HW TPM

NON

HDD Security

NON

Secure mode

NON

Slim Kensington lock

NON

SSD Security

NON

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

S. O.

Etc.

S. O.

HDMI

S. O.

HP-Out

S. O.

RJ45

S. O.

USB Type A

S. O.

USB Type C

USB de type C (mode DP Alt)

DISPLAY

Brightness

350 nits

Color gamut

DCI-P3 de 99 % (typique, min. 95 %)

Contrast

1200:1 (typique)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS non tactile/antireflet

Pol

S. O.

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

S. O.

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

S. O.

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NON

Bamboo Paper

NON

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NON

Dolby Atmos

NON

DTS X:Ultra

NON

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NON

Intel® Unision

NON

LG Control Center

NON

LG Display Extension

NON

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NON

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NON

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NON

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

NON

LG Pen Settings

NON

LG Power Manager

NON

LG Reader Mode

NON

LG Security Guard

NON

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NON

LG UltraGear Studio

NON

LG Update Center

NON

LG Update & Recovery

NON

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NON

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NON

Nebo for LG

NON

New Wall paper

NON

OLED Care SW

NON

PCmover Professional

NON

Sync on Mobile

NON

Tips (TBD)

NON

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NON

Wacom notes

NON

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NON

What people are saying