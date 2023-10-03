About Cookies on This Site

Internal 18X Super-Multi DVD SATA ROM

Internal 18X Super-Multi DVD SATA ROM

DH18NS40

Internal 18X Super-Multi DVD SATA ROM

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Type

Internal SATA DVD-RW/CD-RWDrive

Supported Discs

CD-R/RW, DVD-R/RW/RAM/ +R/RW +/-R DL

READ SPEEDS (MAX)

DVD-R/RW/ROM

18x/13x/18x max

DVD-R Dual Layer

12x

DVD-RAM

12x

DVD-Video

4.8x max

DVD+R/+RW

18x / 13x

DVD+R Dual Layer

12x

CD-R/RW/ROM

48x / 40x / 48x

CD-DA

40x

ACCESS TIME

DVD-ROM

95 ms typ.

CD-ROM

90 ms

INTERFACE

Type

Serial ATA bus interface

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Client OS Support

Genuine Windows 7, Windows Vista™, Windows XP

SIZE

WxHxD

5.7” x 1.6” x 6.8” (146 x 41.3 x 172 mm)

Weight

700g

