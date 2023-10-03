About Cookies on This Site

30" Gas Cooktop

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

30" Gas Cooktop

LCG3011ST

30" Gas Cooktop

Fast boiling Spend less time waiting and more time cooking. The powerful SuperBoil™ 17,000 BTU Burner brings water and other liquids to a boil quickly.

Brings Liquids to a Boil Quickly

5 Cooktop Burners Simplify meals with 5 burners, allowing you to have more cooking and warming flexibility.

More Cooking and Warming Flexibility

Premium Looks The professional look of stainless steel blends seamlessly into any kitchen and the LED up-front knobs complete the premium look.

Professional Stainless Steel Design

Heavy Duty Cast Iron Grates Continuous heavy duty cast iron grates - keeps cookware stable for even heating.

Keeps Cookware Stable for Even Heating

Style and design1

Style and design

LG's premium 30" radiant cooktops offers the perfect harmony between style and convenience.
More-Cooking-Options_right-without-text

More Cooking Options

With 5 sealed burners and 3 continuous heavy-duty cast iron grates, users have endless cooking options. Consumers will find it easy to cook with large skillets, woks, soup pots, and even griddles.
High-Heat-Gourmet-Cooking_left

High Heat Cooking

The powerful Superboil™ 17,000 BTU Burner brings water and liquids to a boil quickly. For versatility, the same burner can go as low as 5,000 BTU for low simmer and melting.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
Number of elements - 5
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
30" x 4 1/8" x 21 11/16"
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231317306

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Cooktop Type

Natural Gas

Fuel Type

Gas

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

30"

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

Cooktop Burner Grate Material

Heavy Duty Cast Iron

Gas Burner - Center Middle (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

17000

Gas Burner - Left Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

9100

Gas Burner - Left Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

9100

Gas Burner - Right Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

12000

Gas Burner - Right Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

5000

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Cooktop Color

Stainless Steel

Cooktop Control Type

Knobs

Cooktop Finish

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

30 x 41/8 x 21 11/16

Product Weight (lb.)

45

Shipping Weight (lb.)

54

Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

28 1/2 x 19 11/16

POWER / RATINGS

Amp Rating at 120V (A)

120 V/ 60Hz AC /0.3 Amps

