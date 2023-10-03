About Cookies on This Site

0.9 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

0.9 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

LMC0975ST

LMC0975ST

0.9 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

EasyClean®

Cleaning Made Simple.

Spills? Splatters? Don't sweat it. LG's EasyClean® interior - assisted by Anti-Bacterial Coating - resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn't have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.*
Sleek Design

Sleek and Practical Design.

Intuitive SmoothTouch™ glass controls not only look sleek but makes operating your range a snap with just a touch of your finger. Best of all they have been designed with practicality in mind – the smooth surface easily wipes clean.

From Turntable to Turn-Stable

Using your microwave shouldn’t have to be a balancing act. The hexagonal-shaped stabilizer ring on LG NeoChef™ microwaves provides 6 wheels for the turntable to rest upon instead of just 3. The added support means you can place even tall or heavy items anywhere you like without fear of them tipping over while heating.

Enlightened Cooking

Bright LED lighting makes it easy to check on the progress of your food while offering greater energy efficiency than traditional lighting.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
0.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
18 3/4" x 10 11/16" x 14 3/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048232337273

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

OneBody

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

0.9

Type

Countertop Microwave

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

LED

Control Type

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

Control Location

Right Side

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

120/60

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Exterior Light Power (W)

1.0 LED Lamp

Microwave Power Levels

10

Microwave Power Output (W)

1000

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

0.9

Turntable Size (inch)

12

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(inch)

12 11/16 x 8 15/16 x 13 3/16

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

21 1/4 x 11 1/2 x 16

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

18 3/4 x 10 11/16 x 14 3/16

Product Weight (lb.)

20

Shipping Weight (lb.)

25

COOKING MODES

Auto Reheat

Yes (5)

Defrost

Yes (4)

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Smooth Black

Door Color

Stainless Steel, Smooth Black

0.9 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®