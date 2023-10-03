About Cookies on This Site

2.2 cu.ft. Large Capacity Over-the-Range Microwave with 2nd Generation Slide-Out ExtendaVent™ and EasyClean® Interior

Specs

Reviews

Support

LMV2257ST

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
2.2 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
18 3/4" x 10 11/16" x 14 3/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

2.2cu.ft.

OUTPUT POWER

Output Power (W)

1000W

WIDTH

Width

29 7/8"

MICROWAVE FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

Slide-out (ExtendaVent™)

Yes

Smart Inverter™

No

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity

2.2 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Output Power

1000W

Control Type

Digital

Display

Horizontal GlassTouch™ Controls VFD Scrolling, 2 Line

Cavity Design

Square

Exterior Design

WideView™ Traditional

Slide-out ExtendaVent™

Yes

COOKING FEATURES

Sensor Cook Options

8

Power Levels

10

Energy Saving

Yes

Reheat

Sensor Reheat

Defrost

Auto and Time Defrost

Popcorn Key

Yes

Ez On (Add 30 seconds)

Yes

Soften/Melt

Yes

More/Less

Yes

Custom Set

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

EasyClean™

Yes

Energy Savings Key

Yes

Turntable Type

Round

Turntable Dimensions

14.2"

Turntables On/Off Dual Distribution Technology

Yes

Clock/Kitchen Timer

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

LIGHTING

Cook top Light

LED (1)

SAFETY FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

VENTING SYSTEM

Filtration

Washable Grease Filter

Speed (Step)

4 Speed (Turbo/Hi/Low/Slow)

Vent Grill Type

Hidden Vent

Vent Air Flow (CFM)

400 CFM

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel, Matte Black Stainless Steel

Interior Colour

Gray

DIMENSIONS

Cavity (WxHxD)

22" x 11 5/8" x 14 5/8"

Exterior (WxHxD)

29 7/8" x 17 13/18" x 15 3/4"

Carton (WxHxD)

33 8/16" x 20 9/16" x 20 3/16"

Weight (Product/Carton)

65.9 lbs/75.4 lbs

ACCESSORIES

Rack

Yes

Carbon Re-Circulation Filter

Yes

UPC CODES

LMV2257ST

772454 063725

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour
5 Years part on Magneton

What people are saying