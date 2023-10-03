About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®, Stainless Steel

  Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300.

LSEL6333F

Air Fry Delivers Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry Delivers Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Make fries, wings, and more. There’s no pre-heating, less oil, and no extra gadgets on the counter.*

*Air fry basket included. Refer to owner’s manual for recommended cooking instructions. Model design may vary.

Keep Your Oven Clean without the Elbow Grease

Keep Your Oven Clean without the Elbow Grease

Spray the interior with water, press EasyClean®, and let the oven do the work in 10 minutes, then quickly wipe away any leftover grime – no chemicals or high-heat.*

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use the full self-clean feature. Model design may vary.

2-in-1 Design

2-in-1 Design

Go from 12” to 9” with just a turn to cook a pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce, without having to move pans around.
Room for the Turkey and the Sides as Well

Room for the Turkey and the Sides as Well

Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-pound turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3cu. ft. oven can fit it all.

Tap into Smart Features with Foolproof Results





Cooking is Easier with an App

Use the ThinQ app to start the oven, set times, or check on dinner from anywhere. Simply speak to control your oven with Alexa and the Google Assistant.*

*Model design may vary.
1. Participating products may vary. Refer to ThinQ app for details.
2. App partners launch dates may vary.

A Sleek, Built-in Look

A Sleek, Built-in Look

With a depth that fits standard countertops, the range has a custom appearance.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.3
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 1/4" x 29 7/32"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341905

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Slidein

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

Slow Cook

Yes

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Standard Rack

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 7/32

Product Weight (lb.)

165

Shipping Weight (lb.)

186

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®, Stainless Steel