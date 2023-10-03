We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide
An Induction Range that Does it All
Induction Technology for Powerful, Precision Cooking
*As compared to LG's conventional ovens.
*Air fry tray accessory included.
*Refer to owners manual for proper cooking instructions.
Beauty and Practicality
Cook and Clean with Ease
*ThinQ is available on select LG smart appliances.
InstaView® Window
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Induction Single Oven Slide-In
-
Self + EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3
-
Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Induction + Radiant
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear
-
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear
-
100 (6")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Front
-
3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Front
-
4300 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Center
-
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Convection Type
-
ProBake Convection®
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection element
-
2500W
-
Broil Element (BTU)
-
4200W
-
InstaView®
-
Yes
-
Air fry
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
Oven Modes
-
Bake, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Frozen Meal, Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, EasyClean®, Self Clean
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29 7/8" x 36 1/2" x 26 7/8"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
29 5/16"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
32 1/2" x 44" x 30 1/2"
-
Weight (Product)
-
246
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
187.4
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Oven Control Lock
-
Yes (Key)
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
SmoothTouch® Controls
-
Yes
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
49A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
49.6A
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
10.2kW
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
11.9kW
-
Required Power Supply (amp)
-
40A
-
All Available Colors
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Handle
-
Aluminum
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Black Ceramic + Grey Pattern
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Oven Door Feature
-
InstaView® + WideView™
-
Check & Control
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(R)
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Yes (Google, Alexa)
-
Temp Probe
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty Rack
-
Yes(2)
-
Air Fry Rack
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Cream/Cleaner
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
-
Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)
-
1 Year
-
Glass Cook top Radiant Surface units
-
1 Year
-
UPC
-
048231345385
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide