About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide

LSIL6336F

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide

LSIL6336F

An Induction Range that Does it All

Expand your cooking capabilities with all-in-one versatility

Induction Technology for Powerful, Precision Cooking

Considered one of the most effective heat delivery systems in cooking, energy-efficient induction technology uses electromagnetic energy to transfer heat directly to—and only to—your cookware for faster and safer heating, even cooking, and precision temperature control.

Perfect Baking and Roasting with Probake Convection®

Probake Convection® is the gold standard in convection technology, delivering even baking results on every rack, every time. The powerful dual-speed fan evenly distributes super-heated air, minimizing hot and cold spots for mealtime perfection.

*As compared to LG's conventional ovens.

Air Fry Crispy Favorites

Air fry enough crispy favorites to feed a crowd, while saving counter space. Enjoy the flavor and crunch you crave with little to no oil.

*Air fry tray accessory included.

Seal in Restaurant-Quality Results with Air Sous Vide

Using low oven temperatures and air flow around vacuum sealed ingredients, Air sous vide consistently delivers tender and juicy meats, fish and poultry that are cooked to perfection.

*Refer to owners manual for proper cooking instructions.

Beauty and Practicality

Elevate your Kitchen with Style

Sleek, Slide-in Design

With a depth that fits standard countertops, this range has a custom, built-in appearance. The controls are placed up front to allow the beauty of your backsplash and countertops to show through.

SmoothTouch® Glass Controls

Not only do the intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls look sleek, but they provide effortless operation with just a touch of your finger.

Smudge Resistant Finish

Our smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth to keep your kitchen looking its best.

Cook and Clean with Ease

ThinQ® and EasyClean® make cooking and cleaning a breeze

Use the ThinQ® App to Monitor and Control LG Smart Appliances

Use the ThinQ® app to start the oven, set timers, and check on your appliance from anywhere. Plus, use voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant.

*ThinQ is available on select LG smart appliances.

InstaView® Window

Check on your food with two quick knocks. The InstaView® Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.

Keep your oven clean without the elbow grease

Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button, and let the oven do the work in just 10 minutes—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSIL6336F
CAPACITY
6.3
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 36 1/2" x 26 7/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Induction Single Oven Slide-In

Self + EasyClean®

Yes

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

Yes

COOKTOP

Type

Induction + Radiant

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

100 (6")

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front

4300 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")

Element Size/Wattage - Center

1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Type

ProBake Convection®

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection element

2500W

Broil Element (BTU)

4200W

InstaView®

Yes

Air fry

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

Oven Modes

Bake, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Frozen Meal, Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, EasyClean®, Self Clean

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

29 7/8" x 36 1/2" x 26 7/8"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

29 5/16"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

32 1/2" x 44" x 30 1/2"

Weight (Product)

246

Shipping Weight (lbs)

187.4

CONTROLS

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Oven Control Lock

Yes (Key)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SmoothTouch® Controls

Yes

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

49A

Amp Rating at 240V

49.6A

KW Rating at 208V

10.2kW

KW Rating at 240V

11.9kW

Required Power Supply (amp)

40A

APPEARANCE

All Available Colors

Smudge Resistant Finish

Handle

Aluminum

Cooktop Finish

Black Ceramic + Grey Pattern

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Oven Door Feature

InstaView® + WideView™

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

Check & Control

Yes

ThinQ(R)

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Works with

Yes (Google, Alexa)

ACCESSORIES

Temp Probe

Yes

Heavy Duty Rack

Yes(2)

Air Fry Rack

Yes

Cooktop Cream/Cleaner

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)

1 Year

Glass Cook top Radiant Surface units

1 Year

UPC

048231345385

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LSIL6336F

LSIL6336F

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide