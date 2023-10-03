About Cookies on This Site

Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash® and EasyRack® Plus

Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash® and EasyRack® Plus

LDFN4542W

Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash® and EasyRack® Plus

LDFN4542W
ThinQ®

All LG dishwashers are certified by the National Sanitization Foundation (NSF) to reduce bacteria found on dishes by 99.999% and reach a final rinse temperature greater than 150°F when operated on the Steam cycle of TrueSteam® dishwashers or the High Temp Cycle of other LG dishwashers*. So you can clean and sanitize your dishes with confidence.

*LG TrueSteam® Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999% reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle. Other LG dishwashers are NSF certified when operated on the High Temp Cycle.

Inverter DirectDrive® Motor

LG's Inverter Direct Drive® Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts and up to 48dB, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
Easy Loading, Maximum Flexibility

The newly-enhanced EasyRack® Plus system provides outstanding flexibility and convenience, adjusting to just about any load of dishes to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes can serve up.
Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes, while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash. This option allows you to vary the spray intensity in the upper and lower racks.
ThinQ®

With the LG ThinQ® smartphone app and NFC Tag On technology, you can download new wash cycles such as pots & pans or casseroles and even download your own personalized cleaning settings. With Smart Diagnosis™ you can troubleshoot any issues that may arise with your dishwasher quickly and efficiently.

*NFC Tag On Technology is only available with Android OS.

4 Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher


Clean From Every Angle

Achieve maximum cleaning coverage throughout the entire cycle with the new QuadWash® system. With four spray arms instead of just two, QuadWash® also includes Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning. The high-pressure jets power-clean dishes from multiple angles to reach every nook and cranny.
Turbo and Express Cycles

Turbo Cycle will clean heavily soiled dishes in an hour using slightly more energy and water.*
Express Cycle will quickly clean lightly soiled dishes in 33 minutes.*

*This cycle does not have drying. Select the Extra Dry and Night Dry option or another cycle for better drying.

Beautiful tables start with beautiful dishes

Dynamic Dry™ technology on all LG dishwashers delivers faster, more complete drying. So you get drier dishes for a more dynamic table.
The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards. Among the most energy-efficient dishwashers in its class.

DIMENSIONS

LDFN4542W
CAPACITY
15 Total Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23 3/4” x 33 5/8” x 24 5/8"
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes - NFC Technology

BASIC SPEC.

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Front Control

Total Place Settings

15

GENERAL

Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, White

Manufacturer

LG

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

Wheel

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12.5

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

7.1

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

9 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Auto

Yes

Heavy

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Normal

Yes

Turbo

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Machine Clean

Yes

Express

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Number of Options

8 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)

Dual Zone

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Delay Start

Up to 12 hours

Control Lock

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

258

Water Use (Gallons/Cycle)

2.9

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

88.2

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

75.6

KEY FEATURE

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry™

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

48

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

QuadWash™

QuadWash™

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

NFC

Yes

APPEARANCE

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

