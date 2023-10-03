About Cookies on This Site

Semi-Integrated Dishwasher with Digital Status Display

LDS4821BB

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

16

DesignARack System

Yes

Adjustable Upper Rack

Manual 2" Height

Maximum Height Upper Rack

Holds up to 10" dishes and stemware

Maximum Height Lower Rack

Holds up to 14" dishes, pots, pans

Stemware Holder

Serves as Double Decker Cup Holder

Cutlery Baskets

3 detachable baskets with covers

PERFORMANCE

No Wash Cycles

4

No Options

3

Multi Level Water Direction

Multi-level (5) direct feed, Top Nozzle (Down), Upper Nozzle (Up/Down), Lower Nozzle (Up/Down)

Food Disposer

Stainless Steel

RinseAid Refill Indicator

Yes

End Of Cycle Indicator

Yes

Overflow Detector

Yes

120 Inlet Water Capability

Yes

Direct Drive Motor Slim Direct Motor

Yes

SenseClean Turbidity System

Yes

Filter

Stainless Steel Mesh Insert with Plastic

Tub Insulation

Damping Sheet, Felt

Door Insulation

Damping Sheet

Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Balanced Door

Yes

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Spray Arms

3 (top, middle, bottom)

Detergent and Rinse Aid Dispenser

Yes

Self Cleaning Auto Reverse

Yes

Drying System

Hybrid Condensing

STYLE AND DESIGN

Integrated Electronic Controls

Semi-Integrated Front Panel

Time Remaining Indicator

LED Indicator on Display

Tub Material

Stainless Steel

Handle

Pocket Handle

Color

Black

POWER SOURCE/RATING

Ratings Requirements Type

120V, 60 Hz, 15 Amps

Circuit Breaker Size

15 Amps

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Dimensions WxHxD

23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"

Clearances WxHxD

24" x 34" x 25"

Weight

89 lbs

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Labour, 2 Years Parts, 5 Years on Control Board and Rack parts, and the Stainless Steel Tub or Liner, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor

