Semi-Integrated Dishwasher with Digital Status Display
All Spec
-
Total Place Settings
-
16
-
DesignARack System
-
Yes
-
Adjustable Upper Rack
-
Manual 2" Height
-
Maximum Height Upper Rack
-
Holds up to 10" dishes and stemware
-
Maximum Height Lower Rack
-
Holds up to 14" dishes, pots, pans
-
Stemware Holder
-
Serves as Double Decker Cup Holder
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
3 detachable baskets with covers
-
No Wash Cycles
-
4
-
No Options
-
3
-
Multi Level Water Direction
-
Multi-level (5) direct feed, Top Nozzle (Down), Upper Nozzle (Up/Down), Lower Nozzle (Up/Down)
-
Food Disposer
-
Stainless Steel
-
RinseAid Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
End Of Cycle Indicator
-
Yes
-
Overflow Detector
-
Yes
-
120 Inlet Water Capability
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor Slim Direct Motor
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Turbidity System
-
Yes
-
Filter
-
Stainless Steel Mesh Insert with Plastic
-
Tub Insulation
-
Damping Sheet, Felt
-
Door Insulation
-
Damping Sheet
-
Nylon Coated Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Balanced Door
-
Yes
-
Lodecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Spray Arms
-
3 (top, middle, bottom)
-
Detergent and Rinse Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Self Cleaning Auto Reverse
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Hybrid Condensing
-
Integrated Electronic Controls
-
Semi-Integrated Front Panel
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED Indicator on Display
-
Tub Material
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle
-
Pocket Handle
-
Color
-
Black
-
Ratings Requirements Type
-
120V, 60 Hz, 15 Amps
-
Circuit Breaker Size
-
15 Amps
-
Dimensions WxHxD
-
23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"
-
Clearances WxHxD
-
24" x 34" x 25"
-
Weight
-
89 lbs
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Labour, 2 Years Parts, 5 Years on Control Board and Rack parts, and the Stainless Steel Tub or Liner, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor
