Smudge Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash®, WiFi Connectivity and 3rd Rack
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
-
Upper Rack Dish Height Limit
-
7.1"
-
Lower Rack Dish Height Limit
-
12.5"
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
Cup Rack
-
Yes
-
Fold Down Tines
-
Yes (Half Upper & Lower)
-
BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Rack Handle
-
Yes (Upper)
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Height Adjustable Upper Rack
-
Yes
-
3rd Rack
-
Yes
-
Control Panel Location
-
Top Control
-
Electronic Controls
-
Fully Integrated Control Panel
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
-
Handle
-
Bar Handle
-
Available Finishes
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
QuadWash®
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
46 dBA
-
Number of Wash Cycles
-
9 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)
-
Number of Options
-
8 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)
-
No. of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
SenseClean™ Wash System
-
Yes
-
Vario Wash
-
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Hybrid Condensing Drying System
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Indicator
-
Yes (Beeper + END indication on display)
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Leak Protection
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
Tub Insulation (Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base)
-
Yes
-
BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment (Sump, Inner / Outer filter, Drain pump case, Drain hose)
-
Yes
-
Balanced Door
-
Yes
-
3-Stage Filtration System
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Voice Activation
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
1
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
258 kWh
-
Water Factor (WF)
-
2.8
-
Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
79.6 lbs
-
Depth with Door Closed with Handle (in)
-
24.6
-
Depth with Door Open (in)
-
50.5"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
28" x 34.7" x 29.6"
-
Shipping Weight with Carton (lbs)
-
91.7 lbs
-
Labor
-
1 Year
-
Parts
-
1 Year
-
Control Board, rack, stainless steel door liner and tub
-
5 Years
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
10 Years
-
LDT5678SS (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)
-
048231341301
-
LDT5678BD (Black Stainless Steel)
-
772454071867
