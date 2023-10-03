About Cookies on This Site

Fully Integrated Dishwasher with TrueSteam™ Technology

Fully Integrated Dishwasher with TrueSteam™ Technology

LSDF9962ST

Fully Integrated Dishwasher with TrueSteam™ Technology

TYPE

Type

Fully Integrated Dishwasher

Studio

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

14

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

12"

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

14"

RACKS AND BASKETS

Cutlery Baskets

3-in-1 Detachable Baskets

Stemware Holders

Yes

Racks and Tines

Nylon Coated with Rounded Tips

EasyRack™ System

Yes

Upper Rack Colour-Coded Foldable Tines

Yes

Lower Rack Colour-Coded Foldable Tines

Yes

Height Adjustable Upper Rack

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

Electronic Controls

SmoothTouch External (White LED)

Time Remaining Indicator

Yes

Rinse-Aid Indicator

Yes

SignaLight ™ Cycle Indicator Lights

4: Wash, Rinse, Dry, Clean

Tub Material

Stainless Steel

Handle

Matching Commercial Handle (Vista Package)

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

FEATURES

TrueSteam™

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Slim Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Overflow Detector

Yes

120°F Inlet Water Capability

Yes

3-Stage Filtration System

Yes

Delay Start

Up To 19 Hours

Child Lock

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Number of Wash Cycles

7

Wash Cycles

Steam Power, Normal, Quick & Dry, Quick Wash, Rinse Only, SteamDelicate™, Steam Dual

SenseClean™ Wash System

Yes

Dual Spray Intensity Feature

Yes

Variable Spray Intensities

Strong/Medium/Soft

TrueSteam™ Cycles

Yes

Steam Power Cycle

Yes

Steam Delicate Cycle

Yes

Steam Dual Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Rinse Cycle

Yes

Extra Rinse Option

Yes

Multi-Level Water Direction

5

Hybrid Condensing Drying System

Yes

Noise Level

42 dB

POWER SOURCE/RATING

Ratings/Requirements/Type

UL Listed/120 V, 12 Amps/60 Hz

Circuit Breaker Size

15 Amps

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

23 3/4” x 33 5/8” x 24 5/8”

Required Clearances (WxHxD)

24” x 34” x 25”

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

27 1/5" x 35 1/10" x 29 3/5"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

50.0 kg / 52.8kg

UPC CODE

LSDF9962ST

772454066252

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Years on Parts / Labour
5 Years on PCB, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub
10 Years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor

