Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

When Michael Francisco and two friends founded TorontoTopTiers ten years ago, Canada wasn’t even on the map for fighting game competitions. It was separate factions of different fighting games.

“That was the problem. Two friends and I were like, ‘there’s no place you can search in Toronto that shows all of them. You have to do them one by one.’ So, us three decided to start our own thing to bring them all together and elevate the Toronto scene.” It wasn’t easy. The organization was completely grassroots with the friends managing and producing everything together.

A decade later, TorontoTopTiers is now the premier organization and go-to hub for information on fighting game competitions in Toronto. They host online tournaments regularly on Twitch and run their yearly Toryuken tournaments. Winners qualify towards competing in Evolution Championship Series aka EVO, the biggest fighting game tournament in the world.

The rise in profile mirrors the growth of competitive gaming in general. Esports has had a massive rise to the top since the early days of gaming. But where did it all begin?