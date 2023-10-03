We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16” 2-in-1 Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with 16:10 IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Intel® Evo™ platform
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG gram
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
-
Size
-
16.0"
-
Colour
-
Black
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Back-lit Keyboard
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Touchscreen LCD
-
Yes (with Stylus Pen)
-
Fingerprint ID
-
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
-
HD Webcam
-
MIL-STD 810G
-
Yes
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
-
Yes
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
-
i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz - 16GB (On Board)
-
Type
-
M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)
-
Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Capacity
-
512GB (512GB x 1)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.1
-
Screen Size
-
16.0"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Speakers
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
(with Smart Amp)
-
HDMI (Standard)
-
Yes (USB-C port with HDMI gender)
-
USB-C
-
Yes (2)
- USB 4.0 Gen 3x2
-
USB-A
-
Yes (2)
- USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
UFS/Micro-SD
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
RJ45 Ethernet
-
Yes (USB-C port with RJ45 gender)
-
DC-In
-
Yes (via USB-C)
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Battery Cell Type
-
2 cell lithium ion
-
Battery Weight (in grams)
-
282g
-
Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)
-
80Wh
-
Lithium Battery Voltage
-
7.74V
-
Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014
-
21.0 hrs
-
Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2018
-
16.0 hrs
-
Material
-
Aluminum (A part only) +
Magnesium Alloy (C/D part)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches
-
Weight
-
3.26 lbs (1,480g)
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)