LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

16Z95P-K.AA54A8

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

Front view
All Spec

INFO

Series

LG gram

Size

16.0"

Colour

Snow White

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (64bit)

Country of Origin

China

FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Back-lit Keyboard

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Fingerprint ID

Yes

Webcam Resolution

HD Webcam

MIL-STD 810G

Yes

Thunderbolt™ 4

Yes

Alexa Built-in

Yes

Evo Certification

Yes

PROCESSOR

Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)

i5-1155G7 (2.5 GHz, Turbo up to 4.5 GHz), L3 Cache 8MB

MEMORY

System Memory

16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz
-16GB (On Board)

HARD DRIVE

Type

M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)

Interface

NVMe™

Capacity

512GB (512GB x 1)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100Mbit
(USB-C Port with R45 gender)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1

DISPLAY

Screen Size

16.0"

Display Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

AUDIO

Speakers

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

PORTS AND CONNECTIONS

HDMI (Standard)

Yes

USB-C

Yes (2)
- USB 4.0 Gen 3x2

USB-A

Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1

UFS/Micro-SD

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

RJ45 Ethernet

Yes (USB-C port with RJ45 gender)

DC-In

Yes (via USB-C)

BATTERY/POWER

Battery

80Wh

Battery Cell Type

2 cell lithium ion

Battery Weight (in grams)

282g

Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)

80Wh

Lithium Battery Voltage

7.74V

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

16.5 hours

MATERIAL(BODY)

Material

Magnesium Alloy

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66 inches

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

18.46 x 11.46 x 2.36 inches

Weight

2.62 lbs (1,190g)

Shipping Weight

4.74 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

