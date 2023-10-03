About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with Energy Saver and SmartDiagnosis™

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with Energy Saver and SmartDiagnosis™

DLE1501W

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with Energy Saver and SmartDiagnosis™

Print

All Spec

TYPE

Washer Compatibility

Top Loader

Top Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Front Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Yes

Capacity

7.3 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

DRYING PROGRAMS

8 Programs

Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm Press/Casual, Heavy Duty, Delicates, Anti-bacterial, Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry, Download

8 Options

More Time, Less Time, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, End of Cycle Signal, Energy Saver

5 Temperature Settings

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

5 Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Sensor Dry

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum (Alcosta)

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Plastic

Solid Door

Yes

Door Rim

Yes

Available Colours

White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

Electric: 240V, 30 Amps

Type

DLE1501W(Electric)

OPTIONS

Matching Washer

WT1501CW

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

686 x 1020 x 750

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 43" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

129 lbs/ 147.3 lbs

UPC CODES

DLE1501W

772454 066214

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying