7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer

DLE3500W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8” D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

10

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Towels, Small Load, Perm Press, Delicates, Download

Programs (Manual Dry)

Speed Dry, Air Dry

No. of Options

12

Options

More Time, Less Time, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Default On/Off Anti-Bacterial, Energy Saver, Control Lock, PGM Save, Wi-Fi Connect, Remote Start

Temperature Settings

High, Medium, Low

Drying Levels

Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry

Manual Dry Times

60 min., 40 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Venting Option

4 Way Venting(Electric) / 3 Way Venting(Gas)

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant

Check Remaining Time and Cycle

Yes

Remote Start On/Off

Yes

Cycle Complete Notification

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Door / Rim

Glass/Silver Spray

Available Colours

White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30 Amps(Electric) / 120V, 15 Amps(Gas)

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4W

Pedestal Dimensions (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 28 2/5“

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8” D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 7/10" x 43 1/5" x 31 3/10"

Weight (Product/Carton)

122.4lbs/ 138.9 lbs (Electric)
123.0 lbs/ 139.5 lbs (Gas)

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC CODES

DLE3500W Electric Dryer (White)

048231024983

DLG3501W Gas Dryer (White)

048231025003

WM3500CW Washer (White)

048231024990

