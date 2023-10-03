We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
7.4 cu. ft.
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
10
-
Programs (Sensor Dry)
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Towels, Small Load, Perm Press, Delicates, Download
-
Programs (Manual Dry)
-
Speed Dry, Air Dry
-
No. of Options
-
12
-
Options
-
More Time, Less Time, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Default On/Off Anti-Bacterial, Energy Saver, Control Lock, PGM Save, Wi-Fi Connect, Remote Start
-
Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium, Low
-
Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry
-
Manual Dry Times
-
60 min., 40 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting(Electric) / 3 Way Venting(Gas)
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Voice Activation
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant
-
Check Remaining Time and Cycle
-
Yes
-
Remote Start On/Off
-
Yes
-
Cycle Complete Notification
-
Yes
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Door / Rim
-
Glass/Silver Spray
-
Available Colours
-
White (W)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30 Amps(Electric) / 120V, 15 Amps(Gas)
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4W
-
Pedestal Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27" x 14 1/8" x 28 2/5“
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8” D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 7/10" x 43 1/5" x 31 3/10"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
122.4lbs/ 138.9 lbs (Electric)
123.0 lbs/ 139.5 lbs (Gas)
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
DLE3500W Electric Dryer (White)
-
048231024983
-
DLG3501W Gas Dryer (White)
-
048231025003
-
WM3500CW Washer (White)
-
048231024990
