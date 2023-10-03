About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra-Capacity Ultimate Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra-Capacity Ultimate Dryer

DLE5001W

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra-Capacity Ultimate Dryer

Print

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

Design Look

Rear Control

Controls

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display and Dial-A-Cycle™

Front Loader

Yes

Capacity

IEC 7.3 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

DialACycle

Yes

Dry Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time, Less Time

DRYING CYCLES

No of Programs

12

No of Options

7

No of Temperature Levels

5

No of Drying Levels

5

Custom Program

Yes

Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min.,20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE

Sensor Dry

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Remaining Time Display Indicator

Yes

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Venting Option

Electric: 4 Way Venting

Child Lock

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Heater

Multi-Level Control

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Door Rim

Chrome

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Cabinet Top

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Transparent Door Glass

Yes

Available Colours

White (W)

POWER USE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

Electric: 240V, 30 Amps

Type

Electric (DLE)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product WxHxD

27" x 45 7/16" x 28 15/16" (50 1/4"D with door open)

Weight

127.4 lbs

Product Weight Shipping Weight

139.7 lbs

WARRANTY/MATCHING UNIT

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 3 years parts on the controller, 5 years parts on the liner and tub.

Matching Washer

WT5001CW

What people are saying