4.2 cu.ft. Capacity Electric Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

DLEC855W

DLEC855W

4.2 cu.ft. Capacity Electric Dryer

Print

All Spec

TYPE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Capacity

4.2 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

DRYING PROGRAMS

9 Programs

Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Quick Dry, Bulky Item, Wool, Delicates, Sportswear, Cool Air, Warm

10 Options

Gentle, Damp Dry Beep, Crease Care, Time Delay, Custom Program, Drum light, Child Lock, More Time, Less Time, Wrinkle Care

5 Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Times

More Time, Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Sensor Dry

Yes

Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Venting Option

Drum Light

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Top Plate

LPM Board

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Door Rim

Chrome

Control Panel

Plastic

Available Colours

White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

Electric: 220V, 30 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

24" x 33 1/2" x 25 1/4"

Carton (WxHxD)

26" x 35 3/4" x 27 3/4"

Weight (lbs): Net / Shipping

105 / 115

UPC CODES

DLEC855W

772454 052385

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

