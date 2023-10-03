About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology

DLEX2650W

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology

TYPE

Front Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Capacity

7.3 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

DRYING PROGRAMS

5 Temperature Settings

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

5 Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

10 Options

More Time, Less Time, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, ReduceStatic™, EasyIron™, Rack Dry, End of Cycle Signal

9 Programs

Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press, Towels, Delicates, Heavy Duty, SteamFresh™, SteamSanitary™; Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

SteamFresh ™ Cycle

Yes

SteamSanitary ™ Cycle

Yes

ReduceStatic ™ Option

Yes

EasyIron™ Option

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Drying Rack

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Available Colours

White (W), Graphite Steel (V)

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements

UL Listed / 240V, 30 Amps

OPTIONS

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"

UPC CODES

DLEX2650W

048231 012973

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

