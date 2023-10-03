About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology

DLEX3070V

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology

Print

All Spec

DRYING CYCLES

No of Programs

12

Sensor Dry

Cotton/Normal,Perm Press/Towels/Delicates/Small Load/Heavy Duty/Bulky or Large/SteamFresh™/SteamSanitary™/Anti-Bacterial

Manual Dry

Speed Dry, Air Dry

CONVENIENCE

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Venting Option

Electric: 4 Way Venting, Gas: 3 Way Venting

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3-Minute Smart Installation Check

Yes

POWER USE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 15 Amps (Gas)/240V, 30 Amps (Electric)

Type

Electric (DLEX)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 44 3/4" x 30 3/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

129lbs./144lbs.

UPC

772454060564

WARRANTY/MATCHING UNIT

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

TYPE

Capacity

7.3 cu.ft.

Sensor Dry

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Available Colors

Graphite Steel (V), Wild Cherry Red (R), White (W)

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust ™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Top Plate

Painted

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Door/Rim

Glass / Chrome

Door Cover

Yes

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4W, WDP4R

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

10 Programs

More Time, Less time, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, Reduce Static, EasyIron, Rack Dry, End of Cycle Signal

LEVEL ADJUSTMENTS

Temperature Levels

5

Drying Levels

5

Dry Time

60, 50, 40, 30, 20 min, More-Less

Signal volume level

4

THINQ™ TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

CONTROL

Dial-A-Cycle

Yes

Display Panel

Dual LED

What people are saying