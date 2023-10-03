We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with TrueSteam™ Technology
All Spec
-
No of Programs
-
12
-
Sensor Dry
-
Cotton/Normal,Perm Press/Towels/Delicates/Small Load/Heavy Duty/Bulky or Large/SteamFresh™/SteamSanitary™/Anti-Bacterial
-
Manual Dry
-
Speed Dry, Air Dry
-
End of Cycle Beeper
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
Electric: 4 Way Venting, Gas: 3 Way Venting
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Lodecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
3-Minute Smart Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 15 Amps (Gas)/240V, 30 Amps (Electric)
-
Type
-
Electric (DLEX)
-
Product WxHxD
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 44 3/4" x 30 3/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
129lbs./144lbs.
-
UPC
-
772454060564
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
-
Capacity
-
7.3 cu.ft.
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Available Colors
-
Graphite Steel (V), Wild Cherry Red (R), White (W)
-
NeveRust ™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Door/Rim
-
Glass / Chrome
-
Door Cover
-
Yes
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4W, WDP4R
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
10 Programs
-
More Time, Less time, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, Reduce Static, EasyIron, Rack Dry, End of Cycle Signal
-
Temperature Levels
-
5
-
Drying Levels
-
5
-
Dry Time
-
60, 50, 40, 30, 20 min, More-Less
-
Signal volume level
-
4
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle
-
Yes
-
Display Panel
-
Dual LED
What people are saying
-
