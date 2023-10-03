About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.3. cu. ft. TurboSteam™ Dryer with EasyLoad™ Dual-opening Door

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3. cu. ft. TurboSteam™ Dryer with EasyLoad™ Dual-opening Door

DLEX7600KE

7.3. cu. ft. TurboSteam™ Dryer with EasyLoad™ Dual-opening Door

(2)

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
7.3 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 45 7/16" x 28 15/16" (50 1/4" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

TYPE

Washer Compatibility

Top Loader

Design Lock

Rear Control

Intelligent Electronic Control with LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Capacity

7.3 cu.ft.

Black Stainless

Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS

14 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press/ Casual, Heavy Duty, Bulky Bedding, Delicates, Anti-Bacterial, Towels, Small Load, Sports Wear, Steam Fresh™, SteamSanitary™, Speed Dry, Air Dry, Download

9 Options

More Time, Less Time, Wrinkle Care, Custom Program, Child Lock, ReduceStatic™, EasyIron™, End of Cycle Signal, Energy Saver

5 Temperature Settings

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

5 Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

SteamFresh™ Cycle

Yes

SteamSanitary™ Cycle

Yes

ReduceStatic™ Option

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Cycle

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicators

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

NFC Tag On™

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Door / Rim

Glass & Chrome (Hairline) / Chrome

Available Colour

Black Stainless Steel

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30 Amps

OPTIONS

Matching Washer

WT7600HKA

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

686 x 1123 x 750

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 48" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

129.8 lbs / 149.6 lbs

UPC CODES

DLEX7600KE

772454 067747

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

What people are saying