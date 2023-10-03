We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu. ft. Steam Dryer with Easyload™
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
7.3 cu ft
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Hard Buttons
-
No
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle
-
No
-
Display Panel
-
LED
-
No. of Programs
-
Sensor Dry: 9 Manual Dry: 3
-
Drying Programs
-
Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm Press/Casual, Heavy Duty, Bulky/Bedding, Delicates, Anti-Bacterial, Towels, SteamFresh™, WrinkleFree ™Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry, Download
-
No. of Options
-
10
-
Options
-
Wrinkle Care, Child(Control) Lock, More Time, Less Time, Rack Dry, Damp Dry Signal, Wi-Fi Connect, Default On/Off, Energy Saver, Remote Start
-
Temperature Levels
-
5
-
Drying Levels
-
5
-
Dry Time
-
60, 50, 40, 30, 20 min, More-Less
-
Signal volume level
-
3
-
3 Min Install Check
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry (Dual Sensor)
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Flowsense Duct Clogging Sensor
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Beep
-
Yes
-
Drying Rack
-
No
-
NFC
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
2 Way Open Door(EasyLoad)
-
Yes
-
Top Storage
-
No
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Alluminized Alloy Steel Drum (Alcosta)
-
No
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Plastic
-
Door
-
Glass / Chrome
-
Energy Star Compliant
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements/Type
-
240V 30Amps (Electric)
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Matching Washer
-
WT1901CK
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
686 x 1020 x 750
-
Carton
-
29 1/2" x 43" x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
134.5 lbs / 152.8 lbs
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
UPC
-
772454068744
