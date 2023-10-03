About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu. ft. Steam Dryer with Easyload™

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu. ft. Steam Dryer with Easyload™

DLEY1901KE

7.3 cu. ft. Steam Dryer with Easyload™

Print

All Spec

BASIC

Capacity

7.3 cu ft

Steam

Yes

CONTROL

Hard Buttons

No

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle

No

Display Panel

LED

DRYING PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

Sensor Dry: 9 Manual Dry: 3

Drying Programs

Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm Press/Casual, Heavy Duty, Bulky/Bedding, Delicates, Anti-Bacterial, Towels, SteamFresh™, WrinkleFree ™Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry, Download

No. of Options

10

Options

Wrinkle Care, Child(Control) Lock, More Time, Less Time, Rack Dry, Damp Dry Signal, Wi-Fi Connect, Default On/Off, Energy Saver, Remote Start

LEVEL ADJUSTMENTS

Temperature Levels

5

Drying Levels

5

Dry Time

60, 50, 40, 30, 20 min, More-Less

Signal volume level

3

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Min Install Check

Yes

Sensor Dry (Dual Sensor)

Yes

LoDecibel™

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Flowsense Duct Clogging Sensor

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

Damp Dry Beep

Yes

Drying Rack

No

NFC

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

2 Way Open Door(EasyLoad)

Yes

Top Storage

No

THINQ™ TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Alluminized Alloy Steel Drum (Alcosta)

No

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Plastic

Door

Glass / Chrome

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements/Type

240V 30Amps (Electric)

Type

Electric

OPTIONS

Matching Washer

WT1901CK

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

686 x 1020 x 750

Carton

29 1/2" x 43" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

134.5 lbs / 152.8 lbs

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

UPC

UPC

772454068744

