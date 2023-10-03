We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Dryer
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Dryer Type
-
Gas
-
Stackable
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
7.4 cu. ft.
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Hard Buttons
-
Yes (Power & Start/Pause Buttons)
-
10 Programs
-
Sensor Dry: Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Towels, Small Load,
Perm. Press, Delicates, Downloaded
Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry
-
12 Options
-
More Time, Less Time, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Custom Program, PGM Save, Wi-Fi Connect, Energy Saver, Default On/Off, Anti Bacterial, Remote Start
-
Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium, Low
-
Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry
-
Manual Dry Times
-
60 min., 40 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
3 Way Venting
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Voice Activation
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant
-
Check Remaining Time and Cycle
-
Yes
-
Remote Start On/Off
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Cycle Monitoring and Notification
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Tub Rear
-
Painted
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Door/Rim
-
Glass/Silver Spray
-
Available Colors
-
White(W)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 15Amps
-
Type
-
Gas
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4W
-
Pedestal (W x H x D)
-
27” x 14 1/8” x 28 2/5”
-
Matching Washer
-
WM3500CW
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product (W x H x D)
-
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8” D with door open)
-
Carton (W x H x D)
-
29 7/10” x 43 1/5” x 31 3/10”
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
123.0 lbs / 139.5 lbs
-
Parts and Labor
-
1 Year
-
UPC
-
048231025003
