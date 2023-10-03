About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Dryer

DLG3501W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Dryer

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8” D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BASIC

Dryer Type

Gas

Stackable

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Hard Buttons

Yes (Power & Start/Pause Buttons)

DRYING PROGRAMS

10 Programs

Sensor Dry: Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Towels, Small Load,
Perm. Press, Delicates, Downloaded
Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry

12 Options

More Time, Less Time, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Custom Program, PGM Save, Wi-Fi Connect, Energy Saver, Default On/Off, Anti Bacterial, Remote Start

Temperature Settings

High, Medium, Low

Drying Levels

Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry

Manual Dry Times

60 min., 40 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant

Check Remaining Time and Cycle

Yes

Remote Start On/Off

Yes

Wi-Fi Enabled

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Cycle Monitoring and Notification

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes (Wi-Fi)

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

Yes

Tub Rear

Painted

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Door/Rim

Glass/Silver Spray

Available Colors

White(W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 15Amps

Type

Gas

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4W

Pedestal (W x H x D)

27” x 14 1/8” x 28 2/5”

Matching Washer

WM3500CW

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product (W x H x D)

27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8” D with door open)

Carton (W x H x D)

29 7/10” x 43 1/5” x 31 3/10”

Weight (Product/Carton)

123.0 lbs / 139.5 lbs

WARRANTY

Parts and Labor

1 Year

UPC CODES

UPC

048231025003

