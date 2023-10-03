About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Dryer with Built-In AI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Dryer with Built-In AI

DLG3601W

7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Dryer with Built-In AI

Front view
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes. Washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork SEE THE MATCHING WASHER
Get It Well Dried
Sensor Dry

Get It Well Dried

Sensor Dry system measures the moisture level during the cycle and automatically optimizes drying time. Ensure your dry is completely done!
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators

Know when it's time to clean the ducts & lint filter to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.
Premium Looks Designed to Last

Premium Looks Designed to Last

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by white or silver accents.*

*Accents colours and finishes vary by model.

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Designed for quiet operation, run the dryer without interrupting naptime or your favourite show.

Win the War on Wrinkles

Win the War on Wrinkles

Periodically tumbles load for up to 3 hours after the cycle is done to help keep wrinkles at bay.
Get It All Done in Less Time
Ultra-large capacity

Get It All Done in Less Time

Ultra-large capacity means you have more room to dry your clothes in fewer loads.
ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Among the most energy-efficient dryers in its class.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8“ D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Gas

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

No

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073342

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 15Amps

BTU Rating (Gas Dryer)

20000

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4

Weight (lb.)

136

Weight include packing (lb.)

151.7

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Small Load

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Speed Dry

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Towels

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 40 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

DLG3601W

7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Dryer with Built-In AI