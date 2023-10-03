About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Dryer with TurboSteam™

7.4 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Dryer with TurboSteam™

DLGX3901B

7.4 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Dryer with TurboSteam™

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/8"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

14

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Small Load, Perm Press, Delicates, Downloaded,Antibacterial, Steam Sanitary™, Steam Fresh™, Sportswear, Towels

Programs (Manual Dry)

Speed Dry, Air Dry

No. of Options

13

Options

More Time, Less Time, Custom PGM, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Energy Saver, Control Lock, PGM Save, Wi-Fi Connect, Remote Start,Default On/Off, TurboSteam™, Reduce Static

Temperature Settings

High, Mid High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Drying Levels

Very, More, Normal, Less, Damp

Manual Dry Times

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Sensor Dry

Yes

TurboSteam™

Yes

Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Venting Option

4 Way(Elec), 3 Way(Gas)

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant/Alexa

Remote Control and Cycle monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Door/Rim

Glass/Chrome (with Dark Blue Tinted Round Cover)

Available Colours

Black Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps(Elec) / 120V, 15Amps(Gas)

Type

Electric / Gas

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4B

Pedestal Dimensions (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 28 2/5“

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 30 1/8"
51 1/2" D (with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 7/10" x 43 1/5" x 31 3/10"

Weight (Product/Carton)

125.7 lbs/ 126.8 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC CODES

DLEX3900B Electric Dryer (Black Steel)

772454071737

DLGX3900B Gas Dryer (Black Steel)

772454071744

WM3800HBA Washer (Black Steel)

772454071720

