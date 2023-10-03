About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer

DLHC1455P

4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer

Front View
LG's innovative HeatPump™ Save Half Your Energy with Every Dryer Load*
LG's innovative HeatPump™

Save Half Your Energy with Every Dryer Load*

Unlike other ventless dryers, it extracts moisture and recycles it for more energy- efficient drying.

*When compared with comparable dryer using condenser heating technology, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle, 8.45 lb. load, comparing Heat Pump Dryer DLHC1455V vs. Condenser Heater Dryer DLEC888W (January 2021).

Generous Capacity that Fits Your Space

Generous Capacity that Fits Your Space

At 24" wide, it fits into almost any space. Despite being compact, it's loaded with all the latest features
Sensor Dry Get It Well Dried

Sensor Dry
Get It Well Dried

Sensor Dry system measures the moisture level during the cycle and automatically optimizes drying time. Ensure your dry is completely done!
Premium Looks Designed to Last

Premium Looks Designed to Last

Sleek scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by chrome trim and control knob accents.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Win the War on Wrinkles

Win the War on Wrinkles

Periodically tumbles load for up to 3 hours after the cycle is done to help keep wrinkles at bay.
Smooth, Quiet Performance

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Designed for quiet operation, run the dryer without interrupting naptime or your favorite show.
ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Among the most energy-efficient dryers in its class.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
4.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
24” x 33 1/2” x 26 3/8”
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 26 3/8

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Ventless: Dual Heat Pump

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

4.2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454074950

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

6.4

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Mode

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry

Time Dry

More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Custom PGM

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120/240V,60Hz,3.1A /120/208V,60Hz,3.5A

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Small Load

Yes

[DR]Antibacterial

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Heated Dry

Yes

[DR]Sportswear

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Towels

Yes

[DR]Rack Dry

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 26 3/8

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

26 x 34 x 27 1/2

Weight (lb.)

127.9

Weight include packing (lb.)

134.5

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front View

DLHC1455P

4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer