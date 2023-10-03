Styler Steam Clothing Care

About Cookies on This Site

CAPACITY

Capacity

11.5 lb (5.2kg) / 3 Items + 1 (Pants)

FEATURES

Touch Control Hidden Display

Yes

TrueSteam®

Yes

Heat-Pump System (Inverter)

Yes

Gentle Dry

Yes

Sound

On/Off

NFC Tag On Cycle Download (Android Mobile OS)

Yes (10 minute Default Course)

Interior Lights

3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)

Reversible Door

Yes

CERTIFICATION/AWARDS

BAF – British Allergy Foundation*

Yes

Intertek Certified**

Yes

2015 iF Product Design Award

Yes

Red Dot Design Award

Yes

FABRIC CARE

Fabric Care

Cotton, Linen, Wool, Silk, Rayon / Acetate / Polyester, Nylon, Denim / Surah / Gabardine, Velvet (Silk) / Plush (Silk, Longer Nap Than Velvet)

Estimated Cycle Times (minutes)

Yes

- Refresh (Light/Normal/Heavy)

20/48/67 min.

- Sanitary (Normal/Heavy)

88/103 min.

- Gentle Dry (Normal/Delicates/Time Dry)

120/150/30-150 min.

- Special Care (Downloaded)

10 min.

ACCESSORIES

Accessories

2 Hangers, 1 Pants Hanger, 1 Shelf, 1 Drip Tray, 1 Anti-Tip Kit, 2 Rear Leveling Feet, 4 Carpet Install Spikes

CONVENIENCE

Portable Water Fill Container (no hose needed)

Yes

Portable Water Drainage Container (no hose needed)

Yes

Versatile Rack

Yes

Aroma Kit

Yes (sheets sold separately)

Pants Crease Care

Yes

Moving Hanger

3 clothes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 12.5 Amps

Watts

1,500

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions (WxHxD)

17 ½” X 72 3/4” x 23”

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

21 1/16” x 75 3/8” x 26 3/16”

Weight

183 lbs

Clearances

2" Side/Back, 7 3/4" Top

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service), 10 Year Smart Inverter Compressor

UPC CODES

S3RERB

048231 015899

