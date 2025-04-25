Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Styler® Steam Closet

LG Styler® Steam Closet

S3WFBN

LG Styler® Steam Closet

Key Features

  Sanitize, Deodorize & Freshen with Chemical-free TrueSteam® Technology
  Damage-Free Drying with Built-in Heat Pump
  LG Exclusive Moving Hangers / Pants Press Care Shakes Things Off
  Plug & Go Design, No Plumbing Needed
  Sleek Tempered Glass Door / Intuitive LED Control
  ThinQ® Technology
Sanitizes, Refreshes & Dries

LG Styler®

Sanitizes, Refreshes & Dries

Simple, hassle-free wardrobe care

Clean with Steam, Not Chemicals

Keeps Things

Clean with Steam, Not Chemicals

Just Put It in the Styler

Can't Wash or Dry it?

Just Put It in the Styler

Plug in LG Styler Steam Closet anywhere for easy everyday use

Plug It In Anywhere

For Easy Everyday Use

Moving hangers with two jackets to shake off the work inside LG Styler steam closet
Woman using LG Styler to hang pants to be pressed and restored

Press Pants and Restore Creases

Put an End to the "Re-wear Chair"

LG Styler lets you easily freshen and remove odors from clothes you have every intention of wearing again. You can even place a dryer sheet or cotton pad sprayed with your signature perfume in the removable aroma filter to add a pleasant scent.

Slim Design. Simple Set Up. Standout Style.

With a choice of mirror, espresso, or white finishes, each with scratch-resistant tempered glass door and intuitive LED Controls, this innovative steam closet fits your home and your style.

Your Easy Everyday Refresh

Your Easy Everyday Refresh

Refresh your clothing with the gentle power of steam.

The CERTIFIED ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Certification Mark of the Asthma Canada

Sanitize Clothes, Toys and More

The Sanitary cycle powered by TrueSteam® can reduce more than 99.9% of viruses and bacteria in clothes, bedding, sportswear—even your children's plush toys*. LG Styler can help sanitize the fabrics in your home easily.

*Tested by Intertek, kills 99.9% of bacteria (E. coli, P. aeruginosa and K. pneumoniae) with Sanitary - Normal program.

Gentle, Fast Drying for Delicates

Quickly dry delicates, like lingerie and sweaters, without fear of shrinking or damage from high-heat dryers.

More Complete Fabric Care

Easily care for fabrics that can't be treated in traditional washers or high-heat tumble dryers.

*Fur, leather or silk items should only be treated with the Air Fresh cycle.

Just Plug In & Start Refreshing

Plug the LG Styler into any standard outlet, fill the water container, and start refreshing.
