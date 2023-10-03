1.1.cu.ft. TWINWash™ Pedestal Washer

About Cookies on This Site

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
1.1 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2" with drawer open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

1.1 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

3 Motion Technology

Yes

6 Programs

Normal, Intimates, Hand Wash, Active Wear, Rinse + Spin, Tub Clean

2 Options

Warm Water, Extra Rinse

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

2 (Warm, Cold)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Sud Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Direct Drive

Motor Speed

Variable

Max RPM

700

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

Cabinet

PCM

Control Panel

Plastic

Door Rim

Glass/Chrome

Door Cover

Transparent Tinted Semi-Circle Cover

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel (K), Graphite (V), White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 5 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2 with drawer open)

Carton WxHxD

29" x 16 13/16" x 33 1/16"

Weight

100 lbs / 110 lbs

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour , 10 Years Motor, 5 Year on Drum

UPC CODE

WD100CK

772454068263

