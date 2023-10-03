About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer

WM3090CW

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer

4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer
6Motion™ Technology

6Motion™ Technology

6Motion™ Technology

ColdWash™

6Motion™ Technology

ThinQ®

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

10 Year Manufacturer’s Limited Warranty on Inverter Direct Drive

10 Year Manufacturer’s Limited Warranty on Inverter Direct Drive


*World's 1st Twin load washer combines a front load and top load washer that is able to wash and spin two loads at the same time, introduced in Korea. July 2015.

Separate Wash

TWINWash™ is a washing solution that has never existed before. It is all about efficiency, helping you get more clothes cleaner in less time by washing two separate loads simultaneously.

Small Load with Delicate Wash

LG SideKick™ is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. No need to wait – you can run small loads as often as you like to stop laundry from piling up.

Alt text

Add Item3

Add Item

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Add Garment" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Whichever washing cycle you selected, door can be opened* immediately (about 3 sec)** during washing.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. if water temperature is higher than 40°C, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

Get it All Done In Less Time <br>1

Get it All Done In Less Time

Ultra-large capacity (5.2 cu.ft.) means you have the room to do more laundry in fewer loads.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again3

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the LG ThinQ® app. Select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

For Small Loads that Can't Wait

Whether it's your kids' favorite shirt, yoga pants or a school uniform, washing a full load seems wasteful for just a few pieces. Now you can wash small loads that just can't wait with the LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer or wash two loads at once to save time.
See Compatible LG SideKick™

6 Customer Care Cycles

LG SideKick™ offers six distinct wash cycles, including a special setting for active wear.

Alt text

Simultaneous or Independent Operation

LG SideKick™ saves time by washing two loads at once or get it all done by washing a small load separately.

Alt text

Raises Your Washer

LG SideKick™ allows you to easily access laundry for more comfortable loading and unloading in the main washer. Compatible with all new LG Front Load Washers.

Alt text

A Smarter Way to Wash<br>1

A Smarter Way to Wash

6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance.

Easily Maintain &
Keep Fresh

TubClean Cycle is designed for easy, periodic maintenance to keep your washer fresh. The cycle uses water jets and intense heat (up to 149 degrees) to sterilize the tub and help keep your high-performing washer in tip-top condition.

Here to help

If you ever experience an issue with your LG washer, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smartphone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

Warranty / Certifications

Compatibility

LG TWINWash™ is available with a variety of designs, colours, and functions to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Choose a model according to your preferences.

*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WM3090CW
CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/4” (51 1/2" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Clear Round Cover

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

ColdWash

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454071218

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

2.92

IWF

3.2

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32

Weight (lb.)

196.2

Weight include packing (lb.)

218.2

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP4W

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD100CW

Matching Electric Dryer

DLE3090W

PROGRAMS

[FL]Perm. Press

Yes

[FL]Towels

Yes

[FL]Bulky/Large

Yes

[FL]Delicates

Yes

[FL]Tub Clean

Yes

[FL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[FL]Normal

Yes

[FL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Fresh Care

Yes

Prewash

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer

WM3090CW

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer