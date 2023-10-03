About Cookies on This Site

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WM3400CW

WM3400CW

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer

WM3400CW-Front view
A Smarter Way to Wash

A Smarter Way to Wash

6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance.
Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Bring on big loads of towels or jeans- this 5.2 cu.ft. washer fits more in every load.

Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

ColdWash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for cold water savings with warm water performance.
Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG Pedestal Washer.
More Style, Less Space

More Style, Less Space

LG closet-depth washers have a shallower depth to fit in more places & add sleek style to any room.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.

Warranty / Certifications

10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

ENERGY STAR™ Certified

ENERGY STAR™ Certified

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/4" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Clear Round Cover

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

ColdWash

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231027922

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

2.92

IWF

2.9

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10Amps

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CW

Matching Electric Dryer

DLE3400W

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Prewash

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32

Weight (lb.)

187.4

Weight include packing (lb.)

209.8

What people are saying

Buy Directly

WM3400CW-Front view

WM3400CW

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer