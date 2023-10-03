We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
5.2 cu.ft.
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2018
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
2
-
No. of Programs
-
10
-
Wash Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press, Delicates, Speed Wash, Tub Clean, Bedding, Whites , Heavy Duty, Towels, Download Cycle
-
No. of Options
-
10
-
Options
-
Fresh Care, Pre-wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Garments, ColdWash, Extra Rinse, Rinse+Spin, Control Lock
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5 = Hot, Warm, Semi Warm, Cold, Tap Cold
-
Spin Speeds
-
High, Medium, Low
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
3
-
*
-
*Downloadable Cycle
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum & Washplate
-
Yes
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Lid
-
Tempered Glass
-
Available Colours
-
White (W)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 60Hz, 5 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
(57 1/5" H with lid open)
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
27" x 39" x 30 1/4"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
29 23/32" x 41 27/32" x 31 17/32"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
187.4 lbs/209.8 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 3 year warranty on Drum, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor
-
WM3500CW
-
048231024990
-
DLE3500W
-
048231024983
