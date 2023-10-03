5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer

About Cookies on This Site

Support

WM3500CW

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WM3500CW
CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/4” (51 1/2" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

5.2 cu.ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2018

Yes

CEE Tier

2

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

10

Wash Programs

Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press, Delicates, Speed Wash, Tub Clean, Bedding, Whites , Heavy Duty, Towels, Download Cycle

No. of Options

10

Options

Fresh Care, Pre-wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Garments, ColdWash, Extra Rinse, Rinse+Spin, Control Lock

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5 = Hot, Warm, Semi Warm, Cold, Tap Cold

Spin Speeds

High, Medium, Low

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

3

*

*Downloadable Cycle

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

ColdWash™ Option

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum & Washplate

Yes

Control Panel

Plastic

Lid

Tempered Glass

Available Colours

White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60Hz, 5 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
(57 1/5" H with lid open)

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)

27" x 39" x 30 1/4"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

29 23/32" x 41 27/32" x 31 17/32"

Weight (Product/Carton)

187.4 lbs/209.8 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 3 year warranty on Drum, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor

UPC CODES

WM3500CW

048231024990

DLE3500W

048231024983

