5.8 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD™ Built-In Intelligence
*Based on independent testing on comparable models WM4500 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash® Option, 10 lb. load (March 2021).
*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
*LG SideKick® Sold Separately.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 33 1/8
-
Steam
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass Door
-
Display Type
-
LCD Display
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
[FL] TurboWash
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
-
Yes
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
5.8
-
Bar Code
-
195174052921
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
2.92
-
IWF
-
3
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6B
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CB
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLEX6500B
-
[FL]Allergiene
-
Yes
-
[FL]Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
[FL]Towels
-
Yes
-
[FL]Small Load
-
Yes
-
[FL]Hand Wash/Wool
-
Yes
-
[FL]Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
[FL]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[FL]Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
[FL]Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
[FL]Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
[FL]Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
[FL]AI Wash
-
Yes
-
[FL]Normal
-
Yes
-
[FL]Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
[FL]Bedding
-
Yes
-
[FL]Bright Whites
-
Yes
-
[FL]Sanitary
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(WiFi)
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 33 1/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
57.75
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 1/2 x 42 1/8 x 34 1/4
-
Weight (lb.)
-
202.6
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
216.5
Buy Directly
WM6500HBA
5.8 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD™ Built-In Intelligence