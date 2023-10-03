About Cookies on This Site

5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with AI DD™ 2.0 and LCD Knob

Bring a premium point of view

Information at Every Turn

Digital Dial Control

Simply. Brilliant.

Sleek, Modern Style

Easy on the eyes. Easy to use.

Touch Button Control Panel

Clean 31 Loads With 1 Easy Fill*

Clean 31 Loads With 1 Easy Fill*

ezDispense™ auto dispenses detergent & fabric softener- fill the reservoir once for up to 31 cycles.

*Based on 8-12 lb. loads. Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer.
*Even get an alert on your smartphone when it’s time to refill. Wi-fi and app required. Features subject to change. See lg.com for additional details and privacy information.

Save Time

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Get It All Done In Less Time.

Get It All Done In Less Time

Mega Capacity (5.8 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG SideKick® Pedestal Washer.

Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

*LG SideKick® Sold Separately.

Warranty/Certifications

  • 10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

    10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

  • ENERGY STAR™ Certified

    ENERGY STAR™ Certified

  • Officially Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of Canada

    Officially Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of Canada

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
5.8 cu ft
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 33 1/2" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

ezDispense

Yes

Steam

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD Display

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

[FL] TurboWash

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.8

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174037058

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

3.1

IWF

2.9

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 3/4 x 43 1/8 x 33 7/8

Weight (lb.)

209.5

Weight include packing (lb.)

222.7

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CB

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX6700B

PROGRAMS

[FL]Allergiene

Yes

[FL]Perm. Press

Yes

[FL]Towels

Yes

[FL]Small Load

Yes

[FL]Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

[FL]Baby Wear

Yes

[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

[FL]Delicates

Yes

[FL]Quick Wash

Yes

[FL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[FL]Tub Clean

Yes

[FL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[FL]AI Wash

Yes

[FL]Normal

Yes

[FL]Bedding

Yes

[FL]Bright Whites

Yes

[FL]Sanitary

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Fresh Care

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Prewash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

What people are saying

